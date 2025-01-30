Advertisement
Are Seed Oils Really That Bad? Let’s Break It Down
Seed oils have quietly taken over our food supply, slipping into everything from salad dressings to protein bars. But are they silently contributing to the rising rates of chronic disease?
Robert Lufkin, M.D., a physician and longevity expert, believes they are—and he’s not alone. On the mindbodygreen podcast, Lufkin explains how seed oils became a dietary staple, why they may harm your health, and what science really says about their impact.
How seed oils took over our diets
A century ago, the fats in our diets looked very different. People cooked with stable animal fats like butter, lard, and beef tallow. That changed in the early 1900s when industrial seed oils—like soybean, canola, and corn oil—entered the food scene.
Products made from hydrogenated seed oils became popular as a cheaper alternative to animal fats.
By the 1990s, economic incentives and government subsidies made seed oils even more appealing to food manufacturers.
Fast food chains swapped out beef tallow for seed oils, and the American Heart Association (AHA) began recommending oils like canola and soybean as "heart-healthy" alternatives. However, this endorsement was not without controversy.
The AHA had received significant funding from key players in the seed oil business—raising questions about the objectivity of their guidelines.
Today, seed oils make up about 20% of our daily calories, and can be found in almost every packaged product, restaurant meal, and even soap, perfumes, and candles.
The harm of seed oils
Prone to oxidation & harmful byproducts
Seed oils are highly unstable when heated
Seed oils like soybean, corn, and sunflower oil are rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats, particularly linoleic acid. These fats are highly sensitive to heat and light, causing them to break down and form harmful compounds1 during processing and cooking.
Formation of toxic compounds
When seed oils are heated, they produce lipid oxidation products (LOPs), such as aldehydes and peroxides. One of the most harmful byproducts is 4-hydroxy-2-nonenal (4-HNE), a toxic compound linked to inflammation, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and cancer2.
Connection to heart disease & cancer
Ironically, the oils marketed as heart-healthy might be harming our hearts. The rise in seed oil consumption parallels the increase in chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and coronary artery disease.
A 2020 study3 found that corn oil heated for long periods produced a 70- to 80-fold increase in 4-HNE levels, raising concerns about its impact on heart health and cancer risk.
Another study discovered that French fries cooked in omega-6-rich seed oils contained more 4-HNE than those fried in more stable oils, suggesting a higher risk of developing chronic diseases.
Impact on liver & metabolic health
Animal research has shown that consuming reheated seed oils can harm the liver. In a 2020 study, rabbits fed repeatedly heated vegetable oils developed fatty liver and oxidative stress, while those fed oils heated only once did not experience these effects. This suggests that regularly eating fried foods cooked in reused seed oils could negatively impact liver and metabolic health.
Imbalanced omega-6 to omega-3 ratio
Disrupted fatty acid balance
Omega-6 fats, like those in seed oils, aren’t inherently bad. They’re essential fats our bodies need, just like omega-3s found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts. The problem is that most modern diets provide far too many omega-6s and not enough omega-3s.
Historically, humans consumed omega-6 and omega-3 fats in a balanced ratio. Today, the typical Western diet contains 5 to 15 times more omega-6s than omega-3s, contributing to inflammation and chronic disease.
Increased risk of chronic diseases
A recent study found that people with the highest omega-6 to omega-3 ratio were 26% more likely to die from any cause—including heart disease and cancer—compared to those with more balanced fat intake. While both fats are beneficial in moderation, omega-3s offer stronger protection against disease.
Omega-6s drive inflammation, omega-3s reduce it
Omega-6s and omega-3s use the same enzymes to convert into active forms in the body.
- Omega-6s are turned into arachidonic acid, which tends to cause inflammation.
- Omega-3s convert into EPA and DHA, which tends to reduce inflammation.
But when omega-6 intake is too high, it takes over these enzymes, leaving less room for omega-3s to do their job. As a result, fewer anti-inflammatory compounds are made, and more pro-inflammatory ones build up.
Impact on migraines
Interestingly, a 2021 study showed that migraine sufferers who increased omega-3 intake while lowering omega-6 intake reduced their headache frequency by 30–40%4.
Simply adding more omega-3s without lowering omega-6s didn’t provide the same relief, highlighting the importance of balance.
How to minimize seed oils in your diet
If you're looking to improve your health, cutting back on seed oils is a good place to start. Here’s how:
- Cook with stable fats: Use grass-fed ghee, coconut oil, or beef tallow for cooking. These fats are more stable at high temperatures. Or opt for these 8 healthiest cooking oils.
- Read labels: Watch out for ingredients like soybean oil, canola oil, corn oil, cottonseed oil, and sunflower oil in packaged foods.
- Make your own dressings: Most store-bought salad dressings are loaded with seed oils. Opt for DIY dressings with olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.
- Choose whole foods: Focus on fresh, unprocessed foods where you control the added fats.
The takeaway
Seed oils are a modern addition to our diet, introduced through industrial processing and driven by economic incentives—not health benefits. Their high omega-6 content, instability under heat, and potential to trigger inflammation make them a questionable choice for long-term health. Experts like Robert Lufkin, M.D. argue that avoiding seed oils could be a crucial step in preventing chronic disease.
That said, life isn’t always perfect—sometimes you might encounter them while eating out or indulging in your favorite snack. The key is to stay mindful: read ingredient labels, opt for healthier oils like olive or coconut at home, and aim for progress over perfection.
