Overall, beef tallow is similar to many other natural skin care items with a rich history of use: It's not necessarily unsafe, but it's not a cure-all, either. Considering it is not formulated by a cosmetics company, there's no saying how stable it is or how long it will last, so keep an eye out for funky smells, textures, or signs of irritation. And always be sure to patch test on your arm before lathering up on your face.