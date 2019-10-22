Daniel Amen, M.D., is a pioneer in the field of brain health. A double board-certified psychiatrist and New York Times bestselling author, he has used his research and practice to go beyond clinical medicine. He has an unparalleled view on brain health, especially the ways in which we can take control of our own lives and strengthen our brains—no matter what age we are.

On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, I sat down with Amen to discuss everything related to the brain. We discuss the five primary types of brains, the best foods for brain function, and which supplements he recommends for optimal brain health.

According to Amen, we have the power to better our own brains.

We even have the ability to control conditions like chronic anxiety and depression: "Ultimately, the end of mental illness is going to begin with a revolution in brain health," Amen affirms.

Here are Amen's three tips for how you can take control of your anxiety. Think of it as anti-anxiety bootcamp for your mind: