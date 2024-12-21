Skip to Content
Integrative Health

A Review Of 50+ Studies Shows Coffee May Increase Longevity By Nearly 2 Years

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 21, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master's in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University.
Image by Victor Torres / Stocksy
For years (decades really), people have viewed coffee as a guilty pleasure. We keep drinking and enjoying it, but negative messaging around the beverage (it’s not good for the heart, it’s dehydrating, etc) has made us feel bad about this small simple daily pleasure. 

Well, research definitively shows that coffee is a healthy beverage and can even help you live healthier, longer. 

Researchers of a new review summarized findings of over 50 studies (conducted worldwide) of coffee’s impact on longevity1 and healthspan—getting into the nitty gritty mechanisms on how these beans can have such a profound impact. Here’s what we know about the link between coffee and living longer. 

Drinking coffee may extend your lifespan 

After looking at the past 20 years of large-scale studies across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, researchers conclude that moderate coffee consumption can increase your lifespan by 1.8 years.

That’s right, drinking 3 to even 5 cups of coffee a day (about 24-40 ounces) can add almost 2 years onto your life. 

It does so by keeping you healthy from issues (like heart problems, metabolic concerns, and other age-related conditions) that negatively impact health and shorten a person’s lifespan. Researchers of this review also concluded that coffee can reduce this all-cause mortality by 17%.

The best part is, these benefits were seen across different types of coffee consumption including, ground, instant, boiled, espresso, and even decaf coffee—indicating the health perks stem from more than the beverage's caffeine content. 

What makes coffee so healthy? 

And there’s so much more to coffee than caffeine. Each bean provides a mixture of over 2,000 potentially bioactive substances. These include a type of polyphenol called chlorogenic acids that has antioxidant properties. It’s one of the most widely studied polyphenols and has been shown to improve cardiometabolic health2 and act as a central nervous system stimulator3.

Coffee also contains other beneficial compounds like melanoidins, diterpenes, and trigonelline.

Studies show4 that these compounds can impact aging at the cellular level by supporting:

  • DNA health
  • Cellular integrity
  • Blood sugar 
  • Insulin sensitivity
  • A healthy stress response 

How to brew an antioxidant-rich cup of coffee

The volume and diversity of coffee polyphenols can vary widely between products. 

That's because the roasting method, bean variety, storage technique, and even brew type can all influence the composition of the final cup. The growing conditions of the coffee plant also have a huge impact on the total polyphenol count. 

If you want to get the most benefits from this morning staple, choose a blend that’s grown and processed in a way that protects these all-important plant compounds. mindbodygreen’s clean coffee+ fits the bill. 

Our coffee beans are organically grown in nutrient-dense soil and hand-picked at peak ripeness. They’re also roasted and dried in a way that prevents mold and mycotoxins (which are shockingly common in coffee) and retains its polyphenols. 

But don’t just take our word for it. Each batch is tested to ensure a high polyphenol count with no contaminants (including certain heavy metals, microbes, mycotoxins, pesticides, solvents, and acrylamide).†

Each cup of clean coffee+ is smooth, rich, and slightly sweet—so drinking those 3 to 5 cups a day will be a breeze. 

The takeaway 

Reach on the health benefits of coffee is pretty conclusive and can contribute to your longevity. Just don’t offset these benefits by loading up each sup with syrups, sugars, and creamers. If you still want a creamy coffee, may we suggest trying this decadent yet sugar-free ingredient in your cup. 

†not detected or below detectable limits. mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ undergoes comprehensive, third-party lab testing in the USA for hundreds of purity, potency, and sensory tests. Rigorously tested for caffeine, theobromine, polyphenols, heavy metals, yeast, mold, bacteria, mycotoxins, acrylamide, pesticides, solvents, acidity, and more—our premium, whole coffee beans exceed industry-leading quality standards for potency, purity, and taste experience.

