Integrative Health

Study Shows Drinking 3 Cups Of Coffee Lowers Heart Disease Risk By 48% 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 05, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master's in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Manu-Prats / Stocksy
October 05, 2024

It’s estimated that less than 7%1 of adults in the United States have optimal cardiometabolic health (the cardio part referring to the heart and blood vessels and metabolic referring to processes that manage energy production). So most people are trying to manage either high blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, or blood sugar or are managing a related condition (think type 2 diabetes or heart disease). 

And it’s no secret that both food and physical activity play vital roles in cardiometabolic health. A new study just revealed the profound role drinking coffee has in lowering different cardiometabolic risks2. (Yes, your favorite beverage offers some pretty impressive benefits.) 

Here’s what you need to know and how to brew the healthiest cup of coffee possible 

About the study

Researchers of this study specifically examined caffeine, tea, and coffee intake of around 180,000 people living in the UK. No one had a diagnosed cardiometabolic disease at the start of the study. 

The goal was to follow participants over the years to see how many people developed not one, but two cardiometabolic conditions (referred to as cardiometabolic multimorbidity). That included a combination of at least two of the following: type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and stroke. 

Coffee consumption significantly lowered the risk of cardiometabolic conditions

At the end of the study, researchers found that drinking more coffee and tea (as well as overall caffeine intake) was associated with a lower risk of these diseases. 

In particular: 

  • There was a 48% lower risk of developing a cardiometabolic disease for those who drank around 3 cups of coffee daily than those who didn’t drink coffee. 
  • There was a 41% lower risk for those consuming around 200-300 milligrams of caffeine daily (about 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of black tea).

Research shows that drinking 3 cups of coffee daily is ideal

These findings align with past research showing that drinking three cups of coffee (that’s 24 ounces or two Starbucks tall cups) is ideal for longevity and heart health.

In one 2019 study, researchers pooled data from 21 studies (including over 10 million participants) and found that drinking 3 cups of coffee reduced the likelihood of all-cause mortality by 13%3

A 2022 study also found that drinking 2-3 cups of ground coffee significantly reduced the risk of developing heart disease and the risk of dying from heart disease (by 27%).

What makes coffee so healthy? 

Coffee is bursting with beneficial bioactives, including cholinergic acids4, ferulic acids, theobromine5, lignans6, B vitamins, magnesium, and caffeine. And it’s actually one of the largest dietary sources7 of antioxidants for people across the globe. 

Research shows that coffee’s chlorogenic acid improves cardiometabolic health and acts as a central nervous system stimulator. 

Ferulic acids have been found to reduce oxidative stress and improve inflammation8.  

Not to mention, coffee polyphenols improve the gut microbiome9 by promoting the growth of good bacteria and decreasing the amount of potentially harmful bacteria. 

Brew an antioxidant-rich cup of coffee

If you want to get the most benefits out of your coffee, it makes sense to choose a coffee that is grown and processed to protect these important plant compounds. mindbodygreen’s clean coffee+ fits the bill.

Each bag of clean coffee+ includes whole, organically grown beans that have been hand-picked at peak ripeness. The beans are then roasted and dried in a way that preserves as many antioxidants as possible. We know this because we rigorously test every batch of beans to confirm the polyphenol content and ensure there is no mold, heavy metals, mycotoxins, or solvents present. 

"If I'm going to drink coffee, I want to make sure I'm getting as much of those polyphenols as possible—it's like getting extra credit every time I make a cup," mindbodygreen's co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob wrote of the product. 

This thoughtful production process creates a final product that’s sweet and smooth with hints of hazelnut and chocolate. 

The takeaway

Many people still have the perception that coffee isn’t healthy, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Time again, research shows that drinking around 3 cups daily is ideal for well-being. Coffee may serve as a vehicle for heaps of added sugar (thanks to overly sweet creamers and syrups), so be mindful of what you’re adding to your coffee (or drink it black) to best support your cardiometabolic health. 

†Not detected or below detectable limits. mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ undergoes comprehensive, third-party lab testing in the USA for hundreds of purity, potency, and sensory tests. Rigorously tested for caffeine, theobromine, polyphenols, heavy metals, yeast, mold, bacteria, mycotoxins, acrylamide, pesticides, solvents, acidity, and more—our premium, whole coffee beans exceed industry-leading quality standards for potency, purity, and taste experience.

More On This Topic

