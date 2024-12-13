Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

New Study Shows Key Differences in Coffee Drinkers' Gut Microbiome

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 13, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
iced coffee
Image by Anna Tabakova / Stocksy
December 13, 2024

When we think of foods that boost the gut microbiome, probiotic-rich sauerkraut, yogurt, and kimchi likely come to mind. But these aren't the only foods that support a healthy gut. Certain polyphenols—beneficial compounds found in plants—are known to nourish the gut microbiome. 

It just so happens that coffee—yes, this often beloved morning ritual—is a concentrated source of polyphenols. And researchers recently investigated how drinking coffee relates to the types and levels of certain bacteria1 found in our guts. 

Here's what you need to know. 

About the study

Researchers state that this is the largest study to date investigating the link between coffee and the gut microbiome. 

First, they gathered detailed dietary information (and habitual coffee consumption) from nearly 23,000 participants—integrating that with publicly available data from 54,198 stool samples from various countries as well as hundreds of other stool and blood samples from other cohorts.

Meaning: These various data points let researchers identify if trends seen in one set of study participants extend to a wider population. 

Researchers then classified folks based on their habitual coffee consumption: 

  • Never: Those who consumed less than 3 cups a month 
  • Moderate: Those who consumed up to 3 cups a day
  • High: Those who consumed more than 3 cups daily 

Lastly, they used machine learning to specifically track if these different levels of coffee correlated to changes in the type or level of certain bacteria in the gut. 

Drinking coffee increases the prevalence of beneficial bacteria

Results show that coffee intake stimulated the growth of 115 types of bacteria (!!) in the gut—most notably, one by the name of Lachnospiraceae asaccharolyticus (L. asaccharolyticus). 

The abundance of this good gut bacteria was up to eight times greater in high coffee consumers compared to never consumers.

Caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee showed similar effects, so researchers attributed this change to the coffee's polyphenol content

Coffee drinkers with higher amounts of L. asaccharolyticus also showed enrichment of polyphenol metabolites (compounds produced by gut bacteria when breaking down polyphenols) like quinic acid. 

What does this mean for you? 

In more simple terms: 

  1. Drinking coffee is linked to stimulating the growth of bacteria like L. asaccharolyticus—creating a healthier gut microbiome. 
  2. As coffee compounds are metabolized by gut bacteria, they produce beneficial metabolites like quinic acid (which research shows has antioxidant and protective properties2) and hippurate (which is a marker of metabolic health3). 

How to get the most polyphenols from your coffee

All coffee beans contain polyphenols. However, the volume and diversity of those polyphenols vary with roasting, storage, and brewing methods

If you want to get the most benefits from your brew, it makes sense to choose a coffee that is grown and processed to protect these all-important plant compounds like clean coffee+

mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ is sourced from organically grown beans in nutrient-dense soil and hand-picked at peak ripeness. 

The beans are then roasted and dried in a way that prevents mold and mycotoxins from forming but promotes an impressive array of native polyphenols with antioxidant benefits. We know this because we rigorously test the beans for heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and solvents, as well as total polyphenols.† 

The careful production process also creates a cozy and inviting flavor: rich, slightly sweet, and a little nutty. It's a blend that coffee lovers everywhere are loving. 

The takeaway

Drinking coffee comes with so many health benefits (beyond just perking you up). This study is the largest to date on the beverage's impact on gut health. Years of research also show that drinking three to five cups of joe a day is also beneficial for heart health and longevity.

So drink up! (But if coffee isn't your thing, here's what you can eat to support a healthy gut.) 

†Not detected or below detectable limits. mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ undergoes comprehensive, third-party lab testing in the USA for hundreds of purity, potency, and sensory tests. Rigorously tested for caffeine, theobromine, polyphenols, heavy metals, yeast, mold, bacteria, mycotoxins, acrylamide, pesticides, solvents, acidity, and more—our premium, whole coffee beans exceed industry-leading quality standards for potency, purity, and taste experience.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist
Integrative Health

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks

Sarah Regan

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist
Integrative Health

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks

Sarah Regan

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist
Integrative Health

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks

Sarah Regan

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

I Fall Asleep Within 5 Minutes When I Follow This Simple Routine
Integrative Health

I Fall Asleep Within 5 Minutes When I Follow This Simple Routine

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist
Integrative Health

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks

Sarah Regan

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

I Fall Asleep Within 5 Minutes When I Follow This Simple Routine
Integrative Health

I Fall Asleep Within 5 Minutes When I Follow This Simple Routine

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.