Study Shows People Who Drink Their Coffee Like This May Live Longer
Coffee is a morning ritual that many of us take very personally. From when we take our first step, to bean selection, brewing method, and add-ins (like cream, sugar, cinnamon, etc), the way we take our coffee varies greatly person-to-person.
While coffee intake has been extensively studied1 (and linked to improved longevity and cardiovascular benefits), the coffee type is often grouped into broad categories like caffeinated, decaffeinated, and instant. What’s often not fully accounted for is what else we put into each mug.
Researchers from Tufts University and Brigham and Women's Hospital recently took a deeper dive into how our beloved coffee add-ins influence the beverage’s healthfulness2. And they found that this may be the best way to sip your coffee.
About the study
For this study, researchers investigated whether coffee (including the amount of sugar and saturated fat in it) influences the risk of death from any cause, cancer, or cardiovascular disease.
So they looked at data from 46,332 U.S. adults over the age of 20. Their coffee intake habits were recorded (and people were grouped into similar intake habits for caffeine, saturated fat, and sugar), and over 9-11 years, researchers tracked the number (and causes) of deaths in the cohort.
Results show coffee supports longevity — especially black coffee
Overall, the findings of this study align with previous research on coffee and longevity. Drinking 1 to 3 cups of coffee a day (anywhere from 8 to 24 ounces) was linked to a lower risk of all-cause mortality (a measure that’s often used as a proxy for longevity).
The thing is, this benefit only held true for those who drank black coffee or coffee with a low amount of added sugar and saturated fat (less than 2.5 grams and 1 gram, respectively).
So drinking one or more flavored iced lattes or frappuccinos was not found to be proactive for health.
What makes black coffee so healthy?
Black coffee is rich in an array of bioactive compounds like chlorogenic acids, polyphenols, and diterpenes (but there are over 130 of these compounds in total), and research has linked each of them to anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and metabolic benefits.
Coffee is actually one of the most significant sources of antioxidants in people’s diets, and it’s these compounds, and they’re often cited as the main driver behind coffee’s health benefits.
But not all coffee is created equal. Since conventional coffee beans are one of the most pesticide-treated crops and can be susceptible to mold contamination during processing, choosing a high-quality, organic, and mold-free coffee ensures you’re getting the benefits without any of the toxins that stress your body.
How to cut back on added sugars in coffee
So what if you’re someone who likes a bit of sugar and cream in your coffee? I can relate, because that’s exactly how I like to take my coffee.
There are still a few ways to spruce up your brew.
- Make your own creamer: That’s right, you can still use some sugar and cream in your coffee, it’ll likely just be less than what many store-bought options provide. So make a version at home. Opt for 1 tablespoon (or less) of half-and-half fits into the saturated fat and a half teaspoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
- Add flavor boosters: Natural flavor additions like cinnamon and pure vanilla extract are a great way to enhance the perception of sweetness sans actual sugar.
- Mix in collagen or protein powder: Try mixing your favorite powdered supplement with your coffee. Collagen powders (like this one) have no added sugars and are a great option if you’re looking to improve your skin or hair health.* Otherwise, this chocolate protein powder can turn your coffee into a sugar-free mocha.
The takeaway
Coffee can be a health-promoting habit, but it’s best not to overcomplicate your order. For the most longevity benefits, choose a blend that’s guaranteed to deliver all the bean’s antioxidants and be mindful of added sugar and saturated fat content, especially if you have multiple cups a day.