5 Best CBD Oils For Female Arousal
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While hemp CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
- Best variety Penguin CBD Oil
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
- Best THC-free: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
- Best flavors: Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
- Best mood booster: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
- Best with ashwagandha: HFO Chillax Formula Hemp Oil
In recent years, the therapeutic potential of cannabidiol (CBD) has gained significant attention, expanding its applications beyond the traditional. As researchers continue to explore CBD's full potential, the cannabinoid’s possible benefits for anxiety, sleep, and sexual well-being are particularly intriguing* .
One recent study from 20191 suggests that CBD shows promise as a complementary approach to enhancing sexual health by reducing overall feelings of anxiousness and improving sleep.* After all, stress is one of the many factors that can impact libido a.k.a. your sex drive.
The best cbd oils for female arousal aim to help women reduce feelings of anxiousness before, during, and after intimate moments to make their bedroom experience even more enjoyable. Below find a few or our favorite tinctures.
The best CBD oils for female arousal
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros
- Higher potency options
- 5 flavor options
Cons
- Cookies & cream flavor includes artificial flavoring
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle8.3mg per servingModerate20mg per serving33.3mg per servingStrong83.3mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Available in a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum formula, Penguin's CBD oil stands out among competitors for its sheer range of flavor options. You'll find classics like mint and citrus alongside creative flavors like strawberry and cookies & cream. You'll also have the option of five strengths starting with a gentle 8.3mg strength and increasing to strong 166mg dosage. Like many CBD oils, this formula also uses MCT oil (which is derived from coconuts) as a carrier oil, so folks with a coconut allergy should take note.
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower Hemp Oil
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- 30-day return policy
Cons
- No flavored options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:ModerateStrong25mg per serving50mg per serving
Servings:1530
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This USDA certified organic pick from Kentucky-based Cornbread Hemp is full of floral and earthy flavors. It's made with only two ingredients—CBD oil and MCT oil—so you won't need to worry about any preservatives or artificial flavorings. The brand developed this whole flower option specifically for nighttime relaxation, which means it has a slightly higher concentration of THC.* (Don't worry! It's still within federal limits set by the 2018 Farm Bill). Choose between a moderate 25mg or strong 50mg of CBD per serving.
Advertisement
Best THC-free: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Tincture
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- 90-day refund policy
Cons
- Individuals may not enjoy the taste of olive oil
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:GentleModerateStrong15mg per serving30mg per serving45mg per serving75mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
As the name implies, Joy Organics sources hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Colorado, Oregon, and Kentucky. Its broad-spectrum hemp oil is filtered to have 0.0% THC content—a great pick for those hoping to avoid THC entirely. Best of all, this oil only has three ingredients: organic CBD oil, organic olive oil, and organic peppermint oil for a fresh taste.
Best flavors: Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
Pros
- 6 flavors to choose from
- Multiple other potency options
Cons
- Not organic hemp
- Uses some artificial flavoring
Potency:Gentle5mg per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.17
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
If flavor is what you’re after, Hemp Bombs CBD oil delivers. The full-spectrum tincture is available in a wide variety of flavors, like Acai Berry, Chocolate Mint, Orange Creamsicle, Peppermint, Watermelon, and Natural Hemp. While the company is based in Tampa, Florida, the Hemp Bombs website states that the CBD they use in their tinctures is sourced from American hemp farms. Just note that while some of the flavoring in these tinctures is from natural sources, some flavoring is artificial.
Advertisement
Best full-spectrum: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
Pros
- Uses natural extracts for flavoring
- Organic MCT oil
Cons
- Only offered in two flavors
- Not for anyone undergoing drug testing
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong50mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Five's full-spectrum tincture includes potent full-spectrum hemp sourced from farms in the USA. The formula also consists of organic MCT oil, and natural flavors to make the citrus and mint chocolate offerings. While this formula does contain trace amounts of THC, it’s not enough to create any adverse or “high” effects. Still, folks undergoing routine drug testing will want to opt for a broad-spectrum or isolate product (or, for safety, avoid CBD altogether).
Best with ashwagandha: HFO: Chillax Formula Hemp Oil
Pros
- Includes ashwagandha, lemon oil, and peppermint
Cons
- Moderate strength may not be suitable for first-time users
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate25mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Hemp Factory Outlet’s Chillax CBD oil uses a blend of full-spectrum hemp CBD and calming, therapeutic oils like ashwagandha root oil, lemon oil, and holy basil. Hemp Factory Outlet also source hemp from farms within the USA. Also worth noting: This formula uses fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) as a carrier, so if you’re allergic to coconuts that’s something to keep in mind.
Advertisement
Comparing the best CBD oils for female arousal
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Oil
|$45.00
|$0.18
|Gentle (8.3mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
|$25.00
|$0.17
|Gentle (5mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
|$34.99
|$0.05
|Moderate (25mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
|$49.99
|$0.03
|Strong (50mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
|$44.95
|$0.10
|Gentle (15mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|HFO: Chillax Formula Hemp Oil
|$40.00
|$0.05
|Moderate (25mg per serving)
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for products that use GMO-free or organic hemp whenever possible.
Reviews
We read hundreds of reviews to ensure that these CBD products are well-loved by customers.
The takeaway
It's important to remember that individual preferences and dosages vary when it comes to CBD, so take the necessary time to explore and discover what works best for you. Whether you're looking for relaxation, heightened sensations, or a deeper sense of connection, incorporating CBD oil into your intimate moments can be a delightful addition.* Want more CBD? Don't miss our guide to the best CBD lubes.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.