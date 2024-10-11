This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin

Picking ingredients that will soothe inflamed skin as opposed to irritating it can be difficult. Luckily, there's a long list of hydrating, gentle ingredients that help support the skin barrier on its way to recovery, including oat oil. This botanical extract can help boost moisture in the skin, increase ceramide levels, and improve the skin barrier overall. Not sure what's causing the irritation in the first place? Here, experts weigh in on common triggers.