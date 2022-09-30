 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin

This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin

Image by Natalya Sambulova / Istock

September 30, 2022 — 9:28 AM

When your skin barrier becomes damaged, whether it be from over-exfoliation, a harsh sunburn, or even chilly wind, picking out skin care products that won’t sting is no easy task. While you may know to stay away from fragrance, exfoliants, and retinoids, you might wonder what’s left that is safe to apply—or better yet, what could potentially heal that compromised barrier.

Here, one particular botanical oil that's magic for irritated, inflamed skin and one A+ place to find it. 

Benefits of using topical oat oil. 

The super skin-soother: oat oil. This extract is derived from the stems and leaves of the Avena sativa plant, a common oat known for its highly nutritious seeds. This extract is a bit different from colloidal oatmeal, which consists of a gel-like substance of finely ground and boiled oats. 

All the same, oats are jam-packed with skin benefits. Here are a few standout benefits of topical oat oil application, from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology:

  • Help boost moisture in the skin
  • May increase ceramide levels
  • Improve the skin barrier

Further, “Oat has direct anti-inflammatory effects on the skin and has been a centuries-old topical treatment for a variety of skin conditions, including eczema and burns," board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Libby, M.D. once told mbg

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(61)
postbiotic body lotion

Oat oil can be found in a variety of topical creams, especially those formulated to soothe irritated skin. One top pick: mbg's unscented postbiotic body lotion. This ultra-hydrating formula was specifically formulated to support the skin barrier and microbiome, even on the most sensitive skin. To say the absolute least: Oat oil works on overtime to support skin recovery.

But in mindbodygreen's high-quality blend, this oil is joined by an array of natural healers like aloe vera, shea butter, squalene, coconut oil, and antioxidant CoQ10. While your inflamed, itchy skin drinks up the blend of hydration, pre- and postbiotics feed your skin’s microbiome, which work simultaneously to ease inflammation and calm the skin.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Picking ingredients that will soothe inflamed skin as opposed to irritating it can be difficult. Luckily, there’s a long list of hydrating, gentle ingredients that help support the skin barrier on its way to recovery, including oat oil. This botanical extract can help boost moisture in the skin, increase ceramide levels, and improve the skin barrier overall. Not sure what’s causing the irritation in the first place? Here, experts weigh in on common triggers

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(61)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(61)
postbiotic body lotion
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

“Camouflaged” Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin

Jamie Schneider
“Camouflaged” Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin
Beauty

Shrooms In Skin Care? Here's What Derms Have To Say About This Buzzy Ingredient

Hannah Frye
Shrooms In Skin Care? Here's What Derms Have To Say About This Buzzy Ingredient
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Makes For A Rom-Com Romance If They Get Past Their Differences

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Makes For A Rom-Com Romance If They Get Past Their Differences
Beauty

I'm An Allergist & Immunologist: These Habits Are Secretly Irritating Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm An Allergist & Immunologist: These Habits Are Secretly Irritating Your Skin
Travel

This Desert Oasis Should Be Your Next Wellness Getaway

Emily Rekstis
This Desert Oasis Should Be Your Next Wellness Getaway
Integrative Health

Health Coaches Are Rising In Demand — Here's What They Can & Can't Help With

Merrell Readman
Health Coaches Are Rising In Demand — Here's What They Can & Can't Help With
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed

Sarah Regan
I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed
Motivation

These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons

Carleigh Ferrante
These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons
Routines

I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is The Yoga Mat I've Sworn By For Years

Sarah Regan
I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is The Yoga Mat I've Sworn By For Years
Beauty

My Holy Grail Product For Fuller Brows & Lashes Is 20% Off Right Now

Hannah Frye
My Holy Grail Product For Fuller Brows & Lashes Is 20% Off Right Now
Love

Is Your Partner Bothering You More Than Usual? A New Study Might Explain Why

Sarah Regan
Is Your Partner Bothering You More Than Usual? A New Study Might Explain Why
Beauty

We're Beauty Editors: These Are The Best (& We Mean Best) Products For Soft Skin

Jamie Schneider
We're Beauty Editors: These Are The Best (& We Mean Best) Products For Soft Skin
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/benefits-of-using-oat-oil-on-skin
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!