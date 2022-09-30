When your skin barrier becomes damaged, whether it be from over-exfoliation, a harsh sunburn, or even chilly wind, picking out skin care products that won’t sting is no easy task. While you may know to stay away from fragrance, exfoliants, and retinoids, you might wonder what’s left that is safe to apply—or better yet, what could potentially heal that compromised barrier.

Here, one particular botanical oil that's magic for irritated, inflamed skin and one A+ place to find it.