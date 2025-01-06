Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

The Zingy, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient You Might Be Overlooking

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 06, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The Zingy, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient You Might Be Overlooking
Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy
January 06, 2025

That outer layer on citrus fruits is often overlooked, but utilizing it may have benefits beyond waste reduction.

During a series on cooking to enhance your mood, chef and food justice activist Sophia Roe called lemon zest her favorite ingredient, and nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., backs her up, calling the rind underrated.

So, of course, we had to ask why. 

Benefits of lemon rind

While most people are in it for the juice alone, the rind of citrus fruits are also rich in macro- and micronutrients. 

"Lemon rind contains multiple nutrients, such as flavonoids, phenolic acids, and essential oils, which are of vital importance to human health due to their active properties," Naidoo tells mbg.

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive.

These nutrients provide antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects, as well as cardiovascular and neuroprotective benefits, she adds. 

Along with being surprisingly nutrient-dense, lemon rind can also act as a seasoning of sorts, adding a bright, zingy flavor to most meals. "Everything is better with lemon zest! So, my favorite thing about lemon is the zest," Roe tells mbg. "It goes on everything."

How to use lemon rind

Lemon rind can enhance nearly anything, including water. These no-waste lemon ice cubes will make drinking lemon water an all-day habit rather than just a staple of your morning routine. 

After hydrating, you can brighten up your day with these blueberry overnight oats, this savory yogurt bowl, or these blistered mushrooms with kale

Roe also suggests using lemon zest for ice cream, salad dressings, and protein sources (think salmon, chicken, or quinoa). "It just adds wonderful fragrance," she says. 

The takeaway? When life gives you lemons, use every single part of them.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe
Recipes

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe

Hannah Frye

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe
Recipes

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe

Hannah Frye

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.