Bioactive B vitamins—specifically, folate, riboflavin, and vitamins B12 and B6—are major methyl donors that are absolutely vital to the methylation cycle.* When folate and methionine cycles (feeders of methylation) aren't running as smoothly as they could be (thanks to an MTHFR gene variation, suboptimal diet or lifestyle habits, or other health issues), the body isn't able to properly methylate B vitamins in their bioactive forms, and they can't be used in crucial physiological methylation pathways throughout the body.