Advertisement
The Astrology Behind The Super New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse + How To Work With It
After a turbulent couple of weeks, we're almost ready to close out the eclipse portal that's been rocking our world since the full moon on March 14. This week, we have a super new moon, which also doubles as a partial solar eclipse, closing the eclipse portal.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's new moon partial solar eclipse
As the first sign of the astrological year in kickstarter Aries, not to mention the eclipse energy coming along with it, this new moon is supercharging our intentions. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, it's like this moon is "pouring rocket fuel into your tanks and charging up your ventures with unexpected momentum."
Keep in mind, of course, that Venus and Mercury are both retrograde, so it's important to act with discernment and calculation.
But even if you do your due diligence to cross your t's and dot your i's, eclipses have a way of barging on in anyway. They're known for bringing fated experiences and thrusting destiny upon us, after all.
That said, the twins note that solar eclipses are a time to reflect internally, embrace new opportunities that are coming your way, and deal with the past themes from your life. "They can bring bold beginnings out of the blue, or a surge of motivation to start a new path that's better suited to your soul," the twins add.
And considering this supermoon sits at a positive angle to expansive Jupiter and powerhouse Pluto, efforts you initiate today could send you soaring onto the global stage and attract VIP-level support, according to the twins.
"You may have to leap into a groundbreaking project with both feet. (Just be sure to set up a safety net.) Get ready for rapid developments and surprising twists along the way, some that may propel you to leave parts of your former self behind," the twins add.
3 rituals for March's new moon partial solar eclipse
Take time to reflect
While new moons are thought of as a time to start fresh, keep in mind that we have two inner planets in retrograde motion and some potent eclipse energy at play. As the twins explain, eclipses usher in change—and fast.
"We may not have time to think, much less process how we feel about these sudden events, [so] journaling, meditating, or talking things through with a wise adviser can help you make sense of what the cosmos are trying to tell you," the twins say.
Do some candle magic
With this being a super new moon in fire sign Aries, it's a great opportunity to do some candle magic. All candle magic entails is thinking of an intention or goal as you light your candle, and meditating on it as you gaze into the flames.
Each time you light the candle, take time to think of your intentions and make sure you're taking aligned action. When you're done with your candle, make a point to snuff it out, instead of blowing your intentions away.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to do a tarot reading for clarity, and this new moon eclipse is no exception. Here's a four-card spread to try yourself if you need some question inspo:
- What changes are coming into my life with this eclipse?
- Where am I being asked to start fresh?
- What do I need to let go of in order to step into this next chapter?
- Where can I apply more of Aries' courage to my life?
The takeaway
Over the next six months leading up to the Aries full moon, we have an opportunity to transform our passions into tangible outcomes. As the twins say, this is a rare opportunity to harness fiery energy and shape your future, so make it count!