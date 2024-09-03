Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

This New Moon In Virgo Is The Perfect Chance To Get Organized

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 03, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
September 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We're officially in the homestretch of summer here in the northern hemisphere, with Virgo season well underway. And yesterday, a new moon in Virgo arrived, just following the start of Uranus' retrograde period.

Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.

The astrology behind September's new moon in Virgo

The new moon in Virgo is coming to skies near you on the evening of Monday, September 2. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn, since we just made it out of Mercury retrograde, we can expect some newfound clarity under this moon.

Virgo is, after all, ruled by Mercury, so if this Virgo season has felt like it got off on the wrong foot, things should start to lighten up. "This new mooon in Virgo is going to help you finally find clarity and communication and action items moving forward that you may have been stumped on in August, because this new moon has that forward momentum energy," Quinn explains.

And another thing about Virgo? It's basically the sign of self care. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, September will feel like a breath of fresh air to tackle your goals and move the needle forward, so just make sure you're taking care of yourself. "Virgo is very much thinking about self care, good habits, and routines, which will all serve in helping you manifest your heart's desires with the new moon energy," she adds.

In terms of the other astrological happenings around this moon, Uranus goes retrograde the day before the new moon—and won't be direct again until January 2025. "It's in Taurus, so it's really uprooting and causing havoc to our foundations, creating much needed change," Quinn says, adding, "It's that deep-rooted, stubborn change, especially with the Taurus influence, so we'll be thinking about those values that don't align with us anymore."

Pluto is retrograde too, and the day before the new moon, it'll start backtracking through Capricorn, forcing us to readdress old structures and bringing about collective shifts, according to Quinn.

One last thing to note: Venus just shifted into Libra on August 29, aligning with the South Node. As Quinn explains, this could mean release around relationships, whether a relationship ends entirely, or certain relationship dynamics start to shift.

3 rituals to work with this new moon

1.

Do some earth magic

Under this new moon in earth sign Virgo, Quinn recommends doing some Earth magic. This could look like potting a new plant and connecting that plant to an intention you have in your real life. "Assign it a manifestation and watch it grow. You'll create a space for grounding in magic, so as you nurture it, you're nurturing manifestations," Quinn explains, adding, "If it needs water, if it's drying out, it can all be symbolic of what's going on with your said intentions."

2.

Meditate in nature

Another way to connect with this earth sign moon? Spend some time in nature, Quinn suggests—and better yet, meditate in nature. "I recommend meditation, especially grounding in nature. So this could look like going on a hike, just specifically being in nature as a form of nurturing and groundedness, but also taking some time with meditation and mindfulness, and thinking about getting rooted in your intentions," she tells mindbodygreen.

3.

Pull a tarot reading

And of course, Quinn always recommends checking in with your tarot cards to get more clarity around what this new moon could mean for you. Here's a simple four-card spread to try yourself:

  • What did I let go of since the full moon?
  • What is the new moon opening up for me?
  • How is communication shifting for me?
  • How can I take action to help bring my intentions to fruition?

The takeaway

This is a potent time of year as harvest season gets underway, Virgo season encourages us to get our ducks in a row, and this new moon helps us plant those seeds and set our intentions.

Set those intentions, do a new moon ritual or two, and let Virgo inspire you to get organized. And P.S.—don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign.

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
