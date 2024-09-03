Advertisement
This New Moon In Virgo Is The Perfect Chance To Get Organized
We're officially in the homestretch of summer here in the northern hemisphere, with Virgo season well underway. And yesterday, a new moon in Virgo arrived, just following the start of Uranus' retrograde period.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind September's new moon in Virgo
The new moon in Virgo is coming to skies near you on the evening of Monday, September 2. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, since we just made it out of Mercury retrograde, we can expect some newfound clarity under this moon.
Virgo is, after all, ruled by Mercury, so if this Virgo season has felt like it got off on the wrong foot, things should start to lighten up. "This new mooon in Virgo is going to help you finally find clarity and communication and action items moving forward that you may have been stumped on in August, because this new moon has that forward momentum energy," Quinn explains.
And another thing about Virgo? It's basically the sign of self care. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, September will feel like a breath of fresh air to tackle your goals and move the needle forward, so just make sure you're taking care of yourself. "Virgo is very much thinking about self care, good habits, and routines, which will all serve in helping you manifest your heart's desires with the new moon energy," she adds.
In terms of the other astrological happenings around this moon, Uranus goes retrograde the day before the new moon—and won't be direct again until January 2025. "It's in Taurus, so it's really uprooting and causing havoc to our foundations, creating much needed change," Quinn says, adding, "It's that deep-rooted, stubborn change, especially with the Taurus influence, so we'll be thinking about those values that don't align with us anymore."
Pluto is retrograde too, and the day before the new moon, it'll start backtracking through Capricorn, forcing us to readdress old structures and bringing about collective shifts, according to Quinn.
One last thing to note: Venus just shifted into Libra on August 29, aligning with the South Node. As Quinn explains, this could mean release around relationships, whether a relationship ends entirely, or certain relationship dynamics start to shift.
3 rituals to work with this new moon
Do some earth magic
Under this new moon in earth sign Virgo, Quinn recommends doing some Earth magic. This could look like potting a new plant and connecting that plant to an intention you have in your real life. "Assign it a manifestation and watch it grow. You'll create a space for grounding in magic, so as you nurture it, you're nurturing manifestations," Quinn explains, adding, "If it needs water, if it's drying out, it can all be symbolic of what's going on with your said intentions."
Meditate in nature
Another way to connect with this earth sign moon? Spend some time in nature, Quinn suggests—and better yet, meditate in nature. "I recommend meditation, especially grounding in nature. So this could look like going on a hike, just specifically being in nature as a form of nurturing and groundedness, but also taking some time with meditation and mindfulness, and thinking about getting rooted in your intentions," she tells mindbodygreen.
Pull a tarot reading
And of course, Quinn always recommends checking in with your tarot cards to get more clarity around what this new moon could mean for you. Here's a simple four-card spread to try yourself:
- What did I let go of since the full moon?
- What is the new moon opening up for me?
- How is communication shifting for me?
- How can I take action to help bring my intentions to fruition?
The takeaway
This is a potent time of year as harvest season gets underway, Virgo season encourages us to get our ducks in a row, and this new moon helps us plant those seeds and set our intentions.
Set those intentions, do a new moon ritual or two, and let Virgo inspire you to get organized. And P.S.—don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel