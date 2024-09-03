Under this new moon in earth sign Virgo, Quinn recommends doing some Earth magic. This could look like potting a new plant and connecting that plant to an intention you have in your real life. "Assign it a manifestation and watch it grow. You'll create a space for grounding in magic, so as you nurture it, you're nurturing manifestations," Quinn explains, adding, "If it needs water, if it's drying out, it can all be symbolic of what's going on with your said intentions."