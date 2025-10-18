October's New Moon In Libra Is Headed Our Way–Here's How To Work With It
Scorpio season is nearly here—but not so fast! With just a few days left of Libra season, there's still time for the annual Libra new moon to bring balance and harmony into our lives.
Here's what to know about this new moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind October's new moon
October's new moon arrives on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 8:25 a.m. EDT. And with it being in the sign of Libra, the AstroTwins explain, this moon serves as a fresh start for relationships of all stripes.
"You could be signing a contract or starting talks to make a dynamic duo official," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen. But there's no need to rush! "Full moons take up to six months to fully unfold," they add. (That would be the Libra full moon which will arrive during Aries season on April 1, BTW.)
And in terms of the vibe of this new moon, it might not have the soft and sweet energy you expect from Libra. That's because, according to the twins, this moon will form a tense 90-degree square with expansive Jupiter in Cancer and all-or-nothing Pluto in Aquarius.
"Emotions could rise to tsunami levels, especially around family or home—and you might wrestle with letting go of control to create true harmony," the twins say.
So, how do we reconcile these contrasts? "Aim to broker peace that comes with boundaries, not people-pleasing," the twins advise, adding that for the wider world, we're likely to see developments related to international relations and borders—areas that are extra charged in 2025.
3 rituals to work with the new moon in Libra
Journal your intentions
With this being an air sign moon, it could have a headier or more analytical quality to it. Your mind could be buzzing with ideas and inspiration, so write them down!
Take the time to journal your intentions, plant those seeds, and visualize what you'd like to see transpire over the next six months.
Hold a new moon circle
Libra is a social, relationship-oriented sign, so this is an excellent new moon to get together with friends and hold a new moon circle. Not to mention, Libra season in general marks a time of harvest, so why not celebrate all the fruits of the season with a proper feast and and a toast to starting anew.
Here's our full guide to new moon circles for more inspo!
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to consult your tarot spread to get more clarity around what this new moon means for you. Here's a four-card spread to try yourself:
- What have I let go of since the full moon?
- Where could I use more of Libra's balance in my life?
- What is this new moon opening up for me?
- How can I bring my intentions to fruition over the next six months?
The takeaway
Autumn is a time of change and letting go, with Libra season encouraging us to find balance. With a new moon ritual or two, let this Libra new moon inspire you to find peace and balance in your life—and don't forget to check what this new moon means for your zodiac sign!