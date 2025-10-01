October Could Bring Big Breakthroughs & Even Bigger Emotions—Here's Your Horoscope
October arrives with the spaciousness we’ve needed; No more eclipses and planetary wild cards crammed into a small window. With the Sun drifting through diplomatic Libra until October 22, the cosmos calls for grace under pressure and a willingness to see the other side. Here's your monthly horoscope.
The Aries full moon on October 6 lights a personal fire in all of us, whether that’s a good thing or not
This raw and fiercely independent sign doesn’t wait for permission. Set against the collaborative backdrop of Libra season, you could feel torn between a desire to go solo and a longing for connection.
A project you started six months ago may hit a milestone now. Advocate for yourself to get it over the finish line. This full moon demands courage: Will you choose the safer route or take a risk that finally puts you first?
The second half of the month picks up the action
On October 13, transformational Pluto ends its retrograde in futuristic Aquarius, where it’s been rewinding since May 4. As the shadowy planet powers forward, we enter a new phase of collective evolution.
Themes around technology, community, and systemic change come back into motion. After five months of soul-searching, you may finally feel ready to reclaim your power in a group or through your online presence.
Then comes the Libra new moon on October 21
This new moon is a fresh start for relationships of all stripes. You could be signing a contract or starting talks to make a dynamic duo official. No need to rush; full moons take up to six months to fully unfold.
Additionally, this isn’t your usual soft-focus Libra new moon. It's locked in a tense 90-degree square with expansive Jupiter in Cancer and all-or-nothing Pluto in Aquarius. Emotions could rise to tsunami levels, especially around family or home—and you might wrestle with letting go of control to create true harmony.
How to reconcile these contrasts? Aim to broker peace that comes with boundaries, not people-pleasing. For the wider world, we are likely to see developments related to international relations and borders, areas that are extra charged in 2025.
Just as the scales of Libra try to steady, dreamweaver Neptune slips back into Pisces on October 22
Neptune waves one final farewell from its home sign before anchoring into Aries for good on January 26, 2026. Since 2011, Neptune has infused the collective with spiritual yearnings; We’ve undergone a mysticism renaissance and seen the rise of the wellness movement.
Over the next three months, you may revisit a healing journey, creative calling, or intuitive gift you’ve left unfinished. It’s the last chapter in a 14-year quest for divine connection, powered by Neptune. Come late January, Neptune will shift into Aries for the long haul, staying until 2039.
That’s not all! It’s “water, water, everywhere” on October 22
As the Sun plunges into Scorpio, it pulls us all into the depths until November 21. What’s hidden beneath the surface starts to bubble up. Passion, power, secrets, and transformation—these are Scorpio’s domains.
Expect October to end with more intensity than it began with, as we dive deep into our desires and confront our shadows.