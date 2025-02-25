Advertisement
Here's The Astrology Behind February's New Moon In Pisces + How To Work With It
We've officially entered Pisces season, with just four more weeks until the spring equinox and the Astrological New Year. And this Thursday, we have a new moon in Pisces headed our way, offering us a chance to connect to (and refresh) our deepest dreams, joys, and emotions.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus a few rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind this new moon
The new moon in Pisces will be exact on Thursday, February 27, at 7:45 p.m. EST, and with the sensitive, emotional influence of this moon, we may all be feeling more compassionate and hopeful.
According to the AstroTwins, in fact, this moon is opening up a portal to the divine, marking one of 2025’s most potent days for tapping into your own mystical energy.
They suggest finding at least a few moments during the day to settle into a serene spot, tuning out the 3D world, and connecting to your inner voice.
Pisces is a sign that's associated with joy, as well. While it's ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions in modern astrology, it was ruled by Jupiter in ancient astrology, the planet of luck and abundance, giving this moon an optimistic flair.
This energy should feel like a welcome and marked difference from Aquarius' recent aloof and airy energy, and with spring right around the corner, that momentum is building.
In terms of other astrological happenings during this new moon, the stars are looking relatively quiet. One thing to note? Jupiter in Gemini is squaring this new moon.
"Whatever bubbles up in your imagination is worth taking note of. Guard your nascent dreams from people who are disconnected from their spiritual sides [...] One teasing comment could discourage you from pursuing a worthwhile thread," the twins add.
3 rituals to work with the new moon in Pisces
Connect with your dreams
With Neptune as its planetary ruler, Pisces is a deeply spiritual sign and is also associated with dreams. As such, our dreams may be especially vivid or meaningful under this new moon, so pay attention to them.
Consider keeping a journal on your nightstand to write down what you can remember as soon as you wake up—here's our guide to dream interpretation for more information if you're curious.
Take a dip
Pisces is a water sign, so why not take a refreshing dip to connect to the element of water itself? If you live close to a natural body of water, this is the perfect opportunity to refresh in the ocean, or even a lake, stream, or pond.
If you're not close to water—or don't want to cold plunge—there's always a ritual bath or shower. In any case, imagine the water refreshing your body, mind, and spirit. Connect with the feelings of joy and play, and take time to meditate on whatever comes up for you as you're in the water.
Get mystical
The Pisces new moon is the perfect chance to connect with your inner mystic. "Since new moons make excellent starting blocks, up the ante and begin a 21-day meditation series or sign up for a poetry or tarot workshop," the twins suggest, adding, "A sacred healing session or plant medicine ceremony may also be calling your name under these numinous moonbeams."
The takeaway
This new moon is all about connecting to your inner mystic and preparing for the astrological new year. Allow yourself to dream big, and dare to look for the the spiritual signs and synchronicities all around you.