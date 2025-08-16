How To Work With August's Grounding New Moon In Virgo, From Astrologers
As hard as it is to believe, Virgo season is just around the corner—and on the very same day Virgo season begins, we have a Virgo new moon along with it.
New moons are a time of new beginnings, planting seeds, and setting intentions, and with Virgo at the reins, we're all sure to feel a surge of motivation around organizing our lives and getting tangible results.
Here's what to know about the astrology at play during this moon, plus three rituals to work with it, from astrologers.
The astrology behind August's new moon in Virgo
The Virgo new moon will be exact on Saturday, August 23 at 2:07 a.m. EDT, and this an especially big deal because it's the first of two Virgo new moons this year. (The second will be four weeks from now on September 21.)
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this rare, back-to-back pair of new moons is sending us into efficiency overload. "It's time to sort, file, organize, systematize—and energize," the twins write, adding to reduce space by decluttering both your physical and virtual environments.
"Those distracting piles and unchecked messages take up a lot of psychic energy, even when you're worrying about when to get them done," the twins explain. And speaking of distractions, did we mention this new moon will be squaring rebellious Uranus in Gemini?
According to the twins, with this tense square underway, we'll need to devote extra focus if we want to get a job done. "If that means temporarily hiding a few apps and muting threads, so be it," they advise.
And keep in mind, health and wellbeing is kind of Virgo's whole thing, so if nothing else, use this new moon to get your wellness routines in order. Clean up your diet, try out that new fitness class you've been eyeing, and find moments of peace and solitude. As the twins add, the follow-up Virgo new moon next month is a galvanizing solar eclipse, so the healthy habits you begin now could bring in serious rewards.
3 rituals to work with the Virgo new moon
Connect with nature
With the moon in earth sign Virgo, it's the perfect chance to get outside and connect with Mother Nature. Virgo is a sign of grounding, practicality, and refinement, after all, and nothing is quite so refined as the miraculous perfection of nature.
While you're out there, take some time to meditate and/or journal on whatever comes up for you. From inspiration to insights, this new moon could bring you practical ideas and new levels of discernment that help you take tangible steps forward.
Give your home an energetic refresh
According to the AstroTwins, anytime we have a Virgo new moon, we want to revel in the harvest of the season—while also sorting out what's necessary from what's not.
So whether you literally declutter your space, or energetically clear out some stagnant vibes, take this new moon as an opportunity to give your home a good spruce.
Here's out full guide to energetically cleansing your home for more inspiration.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's always a good idea to work with your tarot cards throughout the lunar cycle, and this new moon is no exception. Here's a four-card spread to get you started:
- What have I let go of since the Aquarius full moon?
- What is this new moon bringing in for me?
- Where could I use more of Virgo's discernment in my life?
- How can I take action to help manifest my intentions?
The takeaway
As harvest season gets underway, Virgo season encourages us all to get our ducks in a row—and this new moon is giving us the motivation to do just that.
P.S. Don't forget to check what this new moon means for your specific sign!