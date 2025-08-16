And keep in mind, health and wellbeing is kind of Virgo's whole thing, so if nothing else, use this new moon to get your wellness routines in order. Clean up your diet, try out that new fitness class you've been eyeing, and find moments of peace and solitude. As the twins add, the follow-up Virgo new moon next month is a galvanizing solar eclipse, so the healthy habits you begin now could bring in serious rewards.