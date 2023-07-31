August actually features two full moons this year, with the first peaking on Tuesday, August 1, at 2:31pm EDT, in the sign of Aquarius. According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, this full moon also happens to be the first of three full super moons, which means the moon will appear bigger—and the energy will be stronger.

And the full moon in August, she adds, is also known as the "Sturgeon" moon, which is named after a fish, and can represent older parts of ourselves that may be hidden and want to come to light.

"It's asking us how we can connect with ourselves most authentically, so we can connect with others from that same place," Quinn explains, noting, "With Aquarius energy, it's all about being humanitarian and making sure everyone else is good—but they also know they can't do that from an empty cup."

As the AstroTwins add, this Aquarius energy could also help your latest collaborations take flight, whether it's activism or a community project. They note that these clarifying moonbeams could help you discern between your true friends and your acquaintances, as well.

And speaking of discernment in your relationships, don't forget that Venus, the planet of love, just went retrograde last week. According to Quinn, we're still feeling that energy, so don't be surprised if old flings or ex-lovers come out of the woodworks. Venus also deals with our relationship to money, so we could be reevaluating our finances, too, she says.

As we look ahead to the Lion's Gate portal on August 8, the main theme of this full moon is moving out of the watery depths of Cancer season, into the fire of Leo season and the soaring heights of Aquarius. "So this Full Moon is preparing us to rapidly heal through all those emotions. It's time to transmute them and allow them to propel us into a new reality on higher timeline, which is what Aquarius is all about—spiritual expansion," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.