How To Work With August's Full Super Moon In Aquarius, According To Astrologers
A full moon in Aquarius is headed our way, and this month, it also happens to be a super moon, which will amp up this expansive moon even more. Each full moon is the culmination of its respective lunar cycle, and this one closes out a six-month chapter that began on the Aquarius new moon back in January.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this full super moon, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind August's super Sturgeon moon in Aquarius
August actually features two full moons this year, with the first peaking on Tuesday, August 1, at 2:31pm EDT, in the sign of Aquarius. According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, this full moon also happens to be the first of three full super moons, which means the moon will appear bigger—and the energy will be stronger.
And the full moon in August, she adds, is also known as the "Sturgeon" moon, which is named after a fish, and can represent older parts of ourselves that may be hidden and want to come to light.
"It's asking us how we can connect with ourselves most authentically, so we can connect with others from that same place," Quinn explains, noting, "With Aquarius energy, it's all about being humanitarian and making sure everyone else is good—but they also know they can't do that from an empty cup."
As the AstroTwins add, this Aquarius energy could also help your latest collaborations take flight, whether it's activism or a community project. They note that these clarifying moonbeams could help you discern between your true friends and your acquaintances, as well.
And speaking of discernment in your relationships, don't forget that Venus, the planet of love, just went retrograde last week. According to Quinn, we're still feeling that energy, so don't be surprised if old flings or ex-lovers come out of the woodworks. Venus also deals with our relationship to money, so we could be reevaluating our finances, too, she says.
As we look ahead to the Lion's Gate portal on August 8, the main theme of this full moon is moving out of the watery depths of Cancer season, into the fire of Leo season and the soaring heights of Aquarius. "So this Full Moon is preparing us to rapidly heal through all those emotions. It's time to transmute them and allow them to propel us into a new reality on higher timeline, which is what Aquarius is all about—spiritual expansion," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
How to work with this energy
As we're all impacted by the high-flying of Aquarius, we might feel like it's a breath of fresh air (pun intended) after an emotional Cancer season. "Aquarius is asking us to think deeply and contemplate who we are as individuals and as a collective, and because it's a full moon, it's about releasing in order to make space," she explains.
And when we think about making space, that can be literal or energetic. You might literally make space in your home under this moon, Quinn suggests, whether you clear out bags of stuff you've been meaning to donate or declutter that problematic drawer that never seems organized. Or, energetically, she adds, you could open up the windows and doors and smudge with an herb of your choice.
"If you've been feeling the need to get rid of things, creating physical space within your life will manifest energetically and create more opportunities for new things to come in," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
And keeping with the Aquarian ideals of humanitarianism and collectivism, the twins recommend seeking out kindred spirits and people who think outside the box under this full moon, then puttig your heads together for a common cause.
The takeaway
Under the full super moon beams of Aquarius, we'll all feel a reinvigorated sense of our humanitarian ideals and purpose. So whether you opt to rally the troops for a common cause or practice your favorite full moon ritual, don't shy away from expansion.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.