Because toners are far more versatile across skin types (and they skip potentially irritating alcohols), we would consider ourselves Team Toner here at mbg—check out our favorite purifying and hydrating solutions here. However, if you have oily or acne-prone skin and fare well with a traditional astringent, we're not going to tell you to toss it. If it works for you, it works! Just keep an eye on your skin—if you notice any flaking or irritation after applying, you might want to find a different formula, ideally one without an alcohol base.