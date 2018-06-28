Everything You Need To Know About Ashwagandha, The Wellness World's Favorite Adaptogen

Adaptogens are powerful herb and plant medicines that have been shown to help support and balance various parts of the body. Go to any café, restaurant, or beauty shop these days, and you’ll be sure to find a menu filled with elixirs, dishes, and products sprinkled with these popular herbs.

While there are quite a few types of adaptogens to choose from depending on what you are looking for, a handful have reached more of a "celeb status" than others. And if there was one adaptogen that has reigned supreme in the wellness world, it's ashwagandha.

But this herb is no stranger to controversy. One minute you’re reading about how amazing it is for helping you stay on top of your wellness game, and the next you hear that it can actually be a trigger for nagging symptoms. What’s a wellness-conscious person to do? Here's the lowdown on what exactly ashwagandha does, its benefits, and its side effects.