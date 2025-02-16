Advertisement
Are Seed Oils Making You Sick? This MD Explains The Science
If you've been hearing more about seed oils lately, you're not alone.
Once hailed as heart-healthy staples, oils like canola and soybean are now under fire—and leading the charge against them is Cate Shanahan, M.D. A board-certified family physician and leading voice in nutrition, Shanahan warns that certain oils lurking in our diets are fueling chronic disease.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, we dive into Shanahan's science-backed concerns about seed oils, their hidden impact on your health, and how to make smarter choices for your body.
The “hateful eight” seed oils to avoid
According to Shanahan, these eight seed oils are the most toxic ingredients hiding in today’s food supply:
- Corn oil
- Canola oil
- Cottonseed oil
- Soybean oil
- Sunflower oil
- Safflower oil
- Rice bran oil
- Grapeseed oil
Why are these oils so problematic? It all comes down to their chemical structure and how they’re processed. These oils are high in polyunsaturated fats, which are unstable and prone to oxidation1.
This instability creates harmful compounds even before you open the bottle. “New toxins form even before you open that bottle,” Shanahan warns, and exposure to heat or light only accelerates this process.
Why seed oils are so harmful
Seed oils aren’t just empty calories—they actively harm the body. Shanahan explains that these oils contribute to2 metabolic diseases, chronic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and even degenerative conditions.
The problem stems from oxidative stress. The unstable fats in seed oils break down into harmful byproducts that damage cells and trigger inflammation. Over time, this leads to insulin resistance, heart disease, and other metabolic disorders.
And it’s not just about what these oils do, but also what they lack. Through heavy industrial refining, seed oils are stripped of essential nutrients and antioxidants that help stabilize fats.
What’s left is a product that’s both nutritionally void and chemically unstable.
What should you eat instead?
So, what fats get Shanahan’s stamp of approval? Her top five healthy oils are:
- Butter
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Coconut oil
- Peanut oil
- Sesame oil
She also cautions against refined oils (even if they aren’t seed oils) such as refined avocado oil and refined coconut oil due to the refining process that strips them of their nutrients.
How to reduce seed oils in your diet
Even the most health-conscious eaters will inevitably consume some seed oils—it’s nearly impossible to avoid them entirely. The goal isn’t to stress over every bite or say no to your favorite foods, but rather to be informed and intentional about your choices.
Here are a few tips to decrease your intake:
- Read labels: Check packaged foods for hidden seed oils in dressings, sauces, baked goods, and snacks.
- Cook at home: Control the oils used in your cooking by preparing meals at home with healthy fats.
- Ask at restaurants: Don’t hesitate to ask what oils are used for cooking. Or opt for seed oil-free restaurants in your community. Check out Seed Oil Scout to find those near you.
- Swap out processed snacks: Replace chips and processed snacks with whole foods like nuts, seeds, and fruit.
By focusing on cooking with stable, nutrient-rich fats at home and minimizing processed foods when possible, you’re already taking meaningful steps toward better health. Small, consistent changes add up, and ultimately, the best diet is one that’s sustainable, balanced, and works for your lifestyle.
The takeaway
While the debate around seed oils continues, being mindful of the types and amounts of oils in your diet can be a valuable step toward supporting your overall health.
Experts, such as Shanahan, believe swapping these oils for healthier, stable fats isn’t just a diet change—it’s an investment in your metabolic health and longevity.
By making mindful choices, you can lower your risk of chronic disease and give your body the support it needs.
