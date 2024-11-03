Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Forget The Diet Myths: Try These 3 Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
November 03, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Robert Lufkin x mbg creative
November 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you've ever been told that losing weight is all about eating less and exercising more, you're not alone—but you're also not being told the full story.

If you've ever been told that losing weight is all about eating less and exercising more, you're not alone—but you're also not being told the full story.

On the mindbodygreen podcast, Robert Lufkin, M.D., a physician and New York Times bestselling author of Lies I Taught in Medical School, debunks the myths surrounding obesity and guides us toward lasting health and longevity. Here, we'll explore the truth behind calories, the dangers of ultra-processed foods, and Lufkin's approach to reversing chronic disease—all while empowering you to take control of your health.

Why it's not just about calories

The most pervasive myth in the world of weight loss? That all calories are created equal. Lufkin points out that our society has been misled into believing that losing weight comes down to simply burning more calories than we consume. But the truth is much more complex.

When we focus solely on calories, we overlook how different foods impact our hormones—specifically insulin. Lufkin explains that calories from processed carbohydrates, like chips or sugary snacks, spike insulin levels, signaling the body to store fat and leaving us hungry for more. On the other hand, calories from protein and healthy fats don’t trigger the same insulin response and help keep us fuller for longer. It’s not just about how much we eat—it’s about what we eat.

Lufkin's 3 nutritional guidelines

So, how can we shift our diet to support long-term metabolic health? Lufkin’s advice boils down to three simple yet powerful guidelines:

1. Limit refined carbohydrates 

Refined carbs, like sugars and starches, spike insulin levels, increase inflammation, and are harmful to our metabolic systems. By cutting back on these foods and opting for complex carbohydrates, you'll start to see improvements in your energy levels, metabolism, and overall health.

2. Switch to healthier fats 

Do your best to stay away from seed oils, like canola and soybean. These pro-inflammatory oils can damage your body over time, especially when heated. Instead, choose stable, healthy fats like olive oil or butter.

3. Be mindful of grains

Grains, especially those grown in the U.S., are often sprayed with chemicals like glyphosate, which can contribute to inflammation. Additionally, gluten—a protein found in certain grains—can trigger immune responses which can negatively impact overall health. Because of this, Lufkin recommends reducing gluten-containing grains in your diet to help you feel your best.

Reversing chronic diseases naturally

As someone who once suffered from multiple chronic diseases—including arthritis, high blood pressure, and pre-diabetes—Lufkin is no stranger to the challenges of modern health. But instead of relying on pharmaceuticals to manage his conditions, he turned to nutrition and lifestyle changes.

By focusing on metabolic health, Lufkin was able to reverse all four of his chronic diseases and stop taking medication. His story is proof that many of the conditions plaguing us today, such as heart disease and diabetes, are not inevitable. In fact, they are often the result of poor metabolic health, and by addressing this root cause through diet and lifestyle, we can not only halt these diseases but also reverse them.

Why mindset is the missing piece

While nutrition and exercise are crucial, Lufkin emphasizes that mindset is just as important for achieving optimal health. You can follow all the right health guidelines, but without a sense of purpose, excitement, and gratitude, you’ll never feel fully alive. A positive outlook and strong sense of purpose can transform your health just as much as any diet or exercise routine.

The takeaway

Lufkin’s advice flips the script on everything we’ve been told about health—especially the outdated notion that weight loss is just about eating less and exercising more. Instead, he reveals the key to reversing chronic disease: improving your metabolic health. But it’s not just about food; he also emphasizes the critical role of mindset. A positive outlook and a sense of purpose can supercharge your health just as much as your diet.

By making conscious choices every day—choosing nutritious foods, moving our bodies, and cultivating a positive mindset—we have the power to create the lives we want.

More On This Topic

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist
Mental Health

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist

Devon Price, Ph.D.

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Have Chronic Dry Eye Disease? How To Manage Costs & Insurance
Integrative Health

Have Chronic Dry Eye Disease? How To Manage Costs & Insurance

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.

Struggle To Put Down Your Phone At Night? Try This Sleep Psychologist's Hack
Integrative Health

Struggle To Put Down Your Phone At Night? Try This Sleep Psychologist's Hack

Michael Grandner, Ph.D.

Found: A Brain Coach's Tip To Overcome The Afternoon Slump
Integrative Health

Found: A Brain Coach's Tip To Overcome The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner
Integrative Health

The Shocking Tip That Will Help You Build Muscle, From A Nurse Practitioner

Jamie Schneider

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Finds
Healthy Weight

You May Be Able To Think Yourself To A Healthier Weight, Research Finds

Hannah Frye

Why VO2 Max Is The Largest Predictor Of Longevity, From Andy Galpin, Ph.D.
Integrative Health

Why VO2 Max Is The Largest Predictor Of Longevity, From Andy Galpin, Ph.D.

Jason Wachob

