5 Outdated Nutrition Trends We Cringe At Now & Why They Never Worked

Whether it's low-fat everything, bizarre food obsessions, or the demonization of healthy foods, we've seen a lot of misguided nutrition advice over the years. What do these have in common? They're all focused on restriction, limiting food intake, and fear. The good news is that we're in a better place now than we once we're. We now know what works in the nutrition realm is none of the above—it's all about diversity on your plate, balance, and consistency of daily habits.