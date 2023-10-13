The Possible Relationship Between Mindset & Weight Loss, From Research

Terms like “ideal weight” can be incredibly misleading—a healthy weight looks different for everyone, and weight is hardly the most important indicator of health. Plus, it’s simply a concept that should be treated with nuance and empathy.

But the process of losing weight (should you want to for any health-related reasons) doesn’t have to include fad diets and super strict workout regimens like mainstream trends often imply. Plus, those often come with negative mental and physical side effects–not worth it.

However, according to Harvard psychology professor and mindfulness pioneer Ellen Langer, Ph.D., your mindset alone may play a role in healthy weight loss. Below, what research says about this interesting combination, and what this means for the conversation surrounding weight loss.