Like the famed Pepsi challenge, who doesn't love a taste test? Spend an afternoon sampling, from Canyon Bakehouse Bread's offerings to the many gluten-free pasta varieties out there (chickpea, lentil, mung bean, and more). There are SO many choices, and it's the perfect activity for rainy days or crisp fall nights.

This interactive family experience (from shopping to the kitchen) gets everyone involved and is the perfect way for the gluten-free eater to not feel so isolated, especially when the group arrives at the conclusion that taste doesn't have to be sacrificed in the process! Put different leaders at the helm, challenging them to put on their GF chef's hat to whip up a dish that no one will know is "free" of anything. Canyon Bakehouse toast with bruschetta and chickpea pasta a la vegan vodka just may be your new family favorite for Italian night.

Pro tip: Before buying your GF family-night supplies, do a little research—you'll find that some brands are more trustworthy than others. Canyon Bakehouse, for example, was founded by a mom diagnosed with celiac disease who wanted to ensure that no one has to go without the bread they love. It is a company created not to follow a trend but rather to satisfy the high-quality bread gap for carb-loving celiacs! Learn stories, create memories, and feel good about your grocery haul.