Sun, Skin, & Science: A Dermatologist's Guide To Healthy Skin
You’ve heard it before: avoid the sun to protect your skin—but is that really the whole story? Teo Soleymani, a double-board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon, joined the mindbodygreen podcast to debunk myths, share expert strategies, and help you embrace a realistic approach to skincare. From groundbreaking treatments to simple lifestyle tweaks, Soleymani reveals actionable, science-backed tips to protect, repair, and rejuvenate your skin.
Protect yourself from skin cancer
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world, but the story isn’t as simple as “just wear sunscreen.” Soleymani emphasizes that genetics play a huge role—melanomas often show up in areas that don’t get much sun, and many cases stem from family history.
Instead of relying solely on sunscreen, he suggests thinking beyond the bottle. Physical blockers like hats, long sleeves, and seeking shade provide better protection. For those with a genetic predisposition, routine skin checks and preventive measures, like supplements (hello, nicotinamide, and polypodium), are game changers.
What you need to know about sunscreen
Soleymani believes in sunscreen but wants you to know what it can (and can’t) do. While studies haven’t proven that sunscreen lowers the risk of dying from melanoma or basal cell carcinoma, it does prevent sun damage and reduce some skin cancer risks.
For best results, stick to mineral-based sunscreens and avoid sun exposure during peak UV hours. He also introduces the concept of Minimal Erythema Dose (MED)—the amount of sun your skin can handle before turning red. Knowing your personal MED can help you enjoy the sun responsibly, gradually building your UV tolerance without burning.
What you eat shows on your skin
Soleymani explains that your skin is often the first place where inflammation shows up. What you eat, therefore, has a direct impact on your health.
- Avoid these inflammation triggers: Seed oils, sugar, gluten, and grain-based alcohols can negatively affect your skin.
- What about dairy? Whole-fat dairy is less inflammatory than non-fat or low-fat versions, due to the emulsifiers in lower-fat options. These mimic sugar substitutes and spike blood sugar levels.
- Caffeine clarity: While generally net-neutral for your skin, caffeine can worsen redness for people prone to rosacea.
Shifting to an anti-inflammatory diet can ease conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It’s proof that the connection between your gut and skin is more powerful than you think.
Reversing skin damage is possible
Think your sun-damaged skin is a lost cause? Think again. Soleymani explains that your skin renews itself every 28 days, meaning there’s always potential for improvement.
Here’s what he recommends:
- Lasers and resurfacing: Nonablative fractional lasers like Fraxel don’t just improve skin texture—they reduce the risk of future skin cancer by up to 50%1.
- Prescription retinoids: These aren’t just anti-aging miracles; they also reverse sun damage, smooth fine lines, and prevent acne. Soleymani underscores the superiority of prescription retinoids to the more common over-the-counter retinols.
- Supplements: Soleymani brings our attention to two incredible supplements: nicotinamide and polypodium. Nicotinamide, an over-the-counter vitamin derivative, reduces the risk of non-melanoma skin cancers by 30%2. Polypodium, a plant native to Central and South America, protects the skin from UV radiation and photoaging. Both of which can be found in Soleymani’s skincare supplement, Sun Powder.
The takeaway
Soleymani reminds us that our skin reflects our overall health—physical, emotional, and social. Stress, poor nutrition, and unhealthy habits take a visible toll on the skin, while a balanced, healthy lifestyle leads to radiant, healthy skin.
With these expert-backed tips, you can take simple yet effective steps to care for your skin. Whether it’s wearing a hat, choosing a retinoid, or enjoying an anti-inflammatory meal, small changes can make a big difference. It’s time to love the skin you’re in and give it the care it deserves.
