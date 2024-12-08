Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Sun, Skin, & Science: A Dermatologist's Guide To Healthy Skin

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
December 08, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Teo Soleymani x mbg creative
December 08, 2024

You’ve heard it before: avoid the sun to protect your skin—but is that really the whole story? Teo Soleymani, a double-board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon, joined the mindbodygreen podcast to debunk myths, share expert strategies, and help you embrace a realistic approach to skincare. From groundbreaking treatments to simple lifestyle tweaks, Soleymani reveals actionable, science-backed tips to protect, repair, and rejuvenate your skin.

Protect yourself from skin cancer

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world, but the story isn’t as simple as “just wear sunscreen.” Soleymani emphasizes that genetics play a huge role—melanomas often show up in areas that don’t get much sun, and many cases stem from family history.

Instead of relying solely on sunscreen, he suggests thinking beyond the bottle. Physical blockers like hats, long sleeves, and seeking shade provide better protection. For those with a genetic predisposition, routine skin checks and preventive measures, like supplements (hello, nicotinamide, and polypodium), are game changers.

What you need to know about sunscreen

Soleymani believes in sunscreen but wants you to know what it can (and can’t) do. While studies haven’t proven that sunscreen lowers the risk of dying from melanoma or basal cell carcinoma, it does prevent sun damage and reduce some skin cancer risks.

For best results, stick to mineral-based sunscreens and avoid sun exposure during peak UV hours. He also introduces the concept of Minimal Erythema Dose (MED)—the amount of sun your skin can handle before turning red. Knowing your personal MED can help you enjoy the sun responsibly, gradually building your UV tolerance without burning.

What you eat shows on your skin

Soleymani explains that your skin is often the first place where inflammation shows up. What you eat, therefore, has a direct impact on your health.

  • Avoid these inflammation triggers: Seed oils, sugar, gluten, and grain-based alcohols can negatively affect your skin.
  • What about dairy? Whole-fat dairy is less inflammatory than non-fat or low-fat versions, due to the emulsifiers in lower-fat options. These mimic sugar substitutes and spike blood sugar levels.
  • Caffeine clarity: While generally net-neutral for your skin, caffeine can worsen redness for people prone to rosacea.

Shifting to an anti-inflammatory diet can ease conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It’s proof that the connection between your gut and skin is more powerful than you think.

Reversing skin damage is possible

Think your sun-damaged skin is a lost cause? Think again. Soleymani explains that your skin renews itself every 28 days, meaning there’s always potential for improvement.

Here’s what he recommends:

  • Lasers and resurfacing: Nonablative fractional lasers like Fraxel don’t just improve skin texture—they reduce the risk of future skin cancer by up to 50%1.
  • Prescription retinoids: These aren’t just anti-aging miracles; they also reverse sun damage, smooth fine lines, and prevent acne. Soleymani underscores the superiority of prescription retinoids to the more common over-the-counter retinols.
  • Supplements: Soleymani brings our attention to two incredible supplements: nicotinamide and polypodium. Nicotinamide, an over-the-counter vitamin derivative, reduces the risk of non-melanoma skin cancers by 30%2. Polypodium, a plant native to Central and South America, protects the skin from UV radiation and photoaging. Both of which can be found in Soleymani’s skincare supplement, Sun Powder

The takeaway

Soleymani reminds us that our skin reflects our overall health—physical, emotional, and social. Stress, poor nutrition, and unhealthy habits take a visible toll on the skin, while a balanced, healthy lifestyle leads to radiant, healthy skin.

With these expert-backed tips, you can take simple yet effective steps to care for your skin. Whether it’s wearing a hat, choosing a retinoid, or enjoying an anti-inflammatory meal, small changes can make a big difference. It’s time to love the skin you’re in and give it the care it deserves.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.