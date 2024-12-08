You’ve heard it before: avoid the sun to protect your skin—but is that really the whole story? Teo Soleymani, a double-board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon, joined the mindbodygreen podcast to debunk myths, share expert strategies, and help you embrace a realistic approach to skincare. From groundbreaking treatments to simple lifestyle tweaks, Soleymani reveals actionable, science-backed tips to protect, repair, and rejuvenate your skin.