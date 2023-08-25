Let me first introduce you to anti-sunscreen TikTok—a growing group of creators who are quite passionate about skipping sunscreen and think everybody else should, too.

One of the main arguments this group makes is that sunscreen contains toxic chemicals that can seep into your bloodstream through your skin, causing all kinds of negative health implications, from hormone disruption to cancer and beyond.

Most commonly, content creators refer to an ingredient called benzene that sparked a recent recall of many chemical sunscreen products. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. So this suspicion is not completely unwarranted, but I'll touch on the oversight here in a bit.

Other ingredients found in chemical sunscreens, like oxybenzone and octinoxate, can also harm coral reefs, which is why they’ve been banned in some coastal environments like Hawaii, for example.

One unique position on the anti-sunscreen side is that everyone should be able to bask in the sun without protection, as our ancestors once did. That philosophy implies that any sunburn you get is actually caused by spending too much time inside while you were a child, leaving you struggling to “get used to the sun” and, therefore, burning easily.

This is similar to the idea of a “base tan,” which is the concept that your first suntan of the season sets you up for success for the rest of your sunny days ahead. Even if you burn, they say, it’ll be your last burn of the season, because you are now protected, or adjusted, to the sun—again, this isn’t based on any facts, but it’s helpful to illustrate the ideology behind anti-sunscreen TikTok.

Other arguments to give up sunscreen come from people's personal experiences, with some users claiming they stopped getting sunburnt after they gave up sunscreen, later mentioning in the comments that they also stay in the shade (which is definitely known to reduce sunburn risk).

In the other corner, we have the opposing side to anti-sunscreen TikTok: those who take sun protection to the extreme. They reapply sunscreen every 30 minutes, wear sun-protective clothing, glasses, hats, gloves, etc., while staying in the shade, and refuse to venture outdoors between peak sun hours.

You may be wondering: Where’s the balance here? We’ll get to that, trust me.