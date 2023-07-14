“Sun poisoning is a severe case of sunburn,” board-certified dermatologist Bradley Glondy, M.D., FAAD, explains. “It causes the skin to blister and can become very painful and uncomfortable.”

These are common signs of any intense sunburn, but sun poisoning can become a larger issue. “Sometimes sun poisoning can be so severe that you can experience systemic symptoms, including fevers and chills,” Glondy explains. Hence, why some other viral TikTok videos depict people on the edge of vomiting, crying, and in severe states of physical and mental stress.

“The exact cause of sun poisoning is still not fully understood, but it is believed to be a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, individual susceptibility to UV radiation, and prolonged or intense exposure to the sun,” board-certified dermatologist Dustin Portela, D.O., FAAD, tells mindbodygreen.

Portela also explains that the intense inflammatory response from the skin can tip off other inflammation signals throughout the body, causing someone to feel unwell.