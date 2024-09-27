Skip to Content
Beauty

A Dermatologist Just Deemed These Two Ingredients A Dynamic Duo For Aging Skin

September 27, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman in Her 40s With Great Skin, Smiling on Her Living Room Couch
Image by iStock
September 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Assembling a skin care routine isn't the most straightforward task. Not only are there countless products on the market to choose from, but you also have to consider which ones mix well together and which don't. Luckily, skin care experts have a wealth of knowledge to help you create a safe and effective lineup; some of them even share their knowledge on social media for easy access.

For example, board-certified dermatologist Luke Maxfield, D.O., FAAD, recently shared his "dynamic duo" product combination for photoaging over on TikTok—here's what he recommends.

Why you should use retinoids and niacinamide for photoaging

Maxfield's dream combo: niacinamide and retinoids. According to Maxfield, both of these products can decrease oil production, address fine lines and wrinkles, manage breakouts, fade dark spots, and improve elasticity in the skin. However, these products work in very different ways.

"Retinoids carry the team," Maxfield says. This makes sense given retinoids (both OTC and prescription-grade options) enhance cell turnover in the skin. When it comes to photoaging, this process is ideal.

On a molecular level, retinoids combat skin aging by inhibiting metalloproteinases1, or collagen-degrading enzymes. Additionally, they encourage cell turnover and help thicken the epidermis and even out hyperpigmentation2. Plus, retinoids help to improve skin texture—all A+ functions for those looking to treat photoaging.

While retinoids are the key product in this combo, niacinamide serves as a "booster," Maxfield says. See, niacinamide boasts a few benefits that retinoids don't—it nourishes the skin barrier and serves as a soothing antioxidant, so it protects the skin from oxidative stress and is ideal for inflamed skin.

While the benefits of retinoids take the cake, think of niacinamide as the cherry on top. Here's a curated list of 12 mbg-approved niacinamide serums if you're on the hunt.

The takeaway

Skin care can be confusing, especially when you're trying to figure out which ingredients to mix and which ones should be used separately. Luckily, experts often share their go-to combos, Maxfield's being retinoids and niacinamide for dark spots, aging skin, breakouts, and more. If you don't have a favorite retinol yet, shop these top picks.

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They're Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

