"It sounds like a broken record," says Ikeji, but you need to be wearing sunscreen. Even if you haven’t been diligent with SPF throughout the years, it’s never too late to start.

A recent survey showed that Gen Z adults (aka, individuals between the ages of 18 and 25) are especially likely to sunbathe compared to other generations and lack general sun care knowledge; meaning, the importance of SPF may not be as widespread as it should be, especially for those in their 20s.

Even though it may not be the buzziest topic for twentysomethings, sun damage is a significant contributor to skin aging. In fact, 80% of visible signs of skin aging come from UV damage, so wearing sunscreen is essential for a younger-looking complexion. Of course, there’s so much more to sun care than slathering on a sunscreen—check out this breakdown to learn more.