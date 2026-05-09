A Common Breakfast Food May Support Brain Health As You Age — What The Research Shows
Eggs are a breakfast staple for many (well, they work for any meal really). While they've been vilified in the past for their cholesterol levels (although now we know that dietary cholesterol isn't a key driver of unfavorable cholesterol levels), they are also a quality source of protein, choline, healthy fats, and vitamin D. These are all nutrients crucial for health aging.
Now, a large cohort study1 following nearly 40,000 adults for over 15 years found that people who ate eggs regularly had a significantly lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
For this study, researchers wanted to know whether regular egg consumption might be associated with lower dementia risk over time. They analyzed data from the Adventist Health Study-2, tracking the dietary habits and health outcomes of 39,782 adults over an average of 15.6 years. Participants reported how often they ate eggs, and researchers followed up to see who developed Alzheimer's disease.
They thought that consuming eggs would lower risk because of the food's choline content. Choline is a nutrient that plays a critical role in brain function.
It's a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory and learning, and it supports the structural integrity of cell membranes. Eggs are one of the richest most efficient sources of choline in the diet, and there just aren't a lot of sources. Other sources include organ meats (with only moderate amounts found in more commonly consumed cuts of meat and poultry).
Despite its importance, most Americans don't get enough choline from their diets.
Results showed a lower Alzheimer's risk with regular egg intake
The results showed that the more frequently people ate eggs, the lower their Alzheimer's risk tended to be. Compared to those who rarely or never ate eggs, participants who consumed eggs at least once a week had up to 27% lower liklihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. Even modest intake (1–3 eggs per month) was associated with some degree of reduced risk.
And yes, the researchers point to choline as a likely factor. The study's mediation analysis suggested that choline intake partially explained the association between egg consumption and lower Alzheimer's risk. Eggs also provide other brain-supportive nutrients, like lutein and zeaxanthin (antioxidants that accumulate in brain tissue), vitamin B12 (essential for nerve function), and selenium (which supports antioxidant defenses).
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What this study can and can't tell us
This was an observational study, so it cannot prove that eating eggs causes a reduction in Alzheimer's risk. People who eat eggs regularly may also have other healthy habits that contribute to brain health.
The study population was also unique. Participants were all Seventh-day Adventists and tend to follow health-conscious lifestyles, which may limit how broadly these findings apply. And like all dietary research, the study relied on self-reported food intake, which can be imprecise.
That said, the large sample size, long follow-up period, and dose-response pattern all strengthen the findings.
Eggs as part of a brain-supportive eating pattern
Eggs are a versatile food, and if you like the taste of them (I know some people can't stand their texture), they are worth working into your weekly diet. Here are just a few things to keep in mind.
- Aim for consistency, not excess: The benefit appeared at modest intake levels, suggesting you don't need to eat eggs daily to see potential benefits
- Pair with other brain-supportive foods: Consider combining eggs with leafy greens, berries, olive oil, and legumes for a more complete cognitive-supporting eating pattern
- Consider other lifestyle factors: Getting the right amount of sleep also plays a role in long-term brain health
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The takeaway
This 15-year study suggests that moderate egg consumption is associated with lower Alzheimer's risk, potentially due to choline's role in brain function. While this observational research can't prove causation, it adds to growing evidence that dietary patterns rich in brain-supportive nutrients (like choline) can influence cognitive aging.