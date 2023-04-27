“First, I would have to figure out why the client’s hair was damaged,” says Warren. “Was it from color, overuse of the blow-dryer, chemical treatments, or just dry, frizzy hair?” You see, you can’t expect to treat damaged hair all the same way—someone with chemical processing will need a totally different plan of action than someone with heat damaged locks.

For example: “If someone is having problems from color overuse, I would help them find a realistic hair color that can work with their natural hair color and doesn’t compromise the quality of their hair,” Warren explains. “This one step alone will make them happier and leave their hair in better condition.” As with any beauty concern (crepey skin, acne, hair loss, et al.), getting to the root of the issue is key.

Although, damaged strands may look the same at first glance—dullness, frizz, split ends, breakage, etc.—so Warren recommends heading to the salon for a consultation, if you can. “The consultation is key to resolving a client’s issue and getting them on the correct path to healthy hair. Once determined, I can start a plan!” he says.