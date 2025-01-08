Advertisement
85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Vitamin D Deficient—Here's Why
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects up to 20% of reproductive-aged women1 worldwide, according to a 2020 Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences review.
Defined by abnormally high levels of hormones called androgens, PCOS is a generally misunderstood disorder that causes everything from menstrual irregularity to excess hair growth and acne.
While there are still many scientific unknowns regarding PCOS, evidence suggests that vitamin D status may have an influence on its symptoms. Additionally, vitamin D deficiency is common in patients, affecting up to 85% of the PCOS population2.
The connection between vitamin D and PCOS
Science shows that low vitamin D levels (i.e., vitamin D deficiency) may play a part in exacerbating PCOS symptoms—including menstrual irregularity, infertility, obesity, hyperandrogenism, and insulin resistance.
An essential vitamin that's widely under-consumed, vitamin D helps promote balanced insulin levels, hormonal health, healthy body composition, and so much more.
Some studies show a possible association between vitamin D receptor polymorphisms and PCOS3 as well, indicating that genetics may influence the relationship between PCOS and vitamin D status.
Given vitamin D's critical functions in both the endocrine system and metabolism, it's no surprise that vitamin D status impacts PCOS to some degree.
How to achieve vitamin D sufficiency
Whether you've been diagnosed with PCOS or not, ensuring your vitamin D status is sufficient [hint: the golden standard is a 25(OH)D serum level of 50 ng/ml or higher] can help support your hormonal, metabolic, and whole-body health.
The problem? Getting adequate vitamin D from just food and safe sun exposure is practically impossible. A high-quality vitamin D supplement, however, can help you reach and maintain healthy vitamin D status effectively and efficiently.
Not sure what to look for in a quality vitamin D supplement? Check out mindbodygreen's top list of vetted vitamin D supplements—we've scoured the market for the best products for you.
The takeaway
Women of reproductive age with PCOS are up to 85% more likely to be deficient in vitamin D than women without PCOS.
Reaching healthy vitamin D status supports hormonal balance and metabolic health—and taking a premium vitamin D supplement can help you reach and sustain vitamin D sufficiency.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN