7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"

Every year, Earth Hour gives us the collective opportunity to shut off our lights for one hour to ease up on electricity and reflect on our relationship to the environment. This year, it falls on Saturday, March 27, at 8:30 p.m. (local time!).

The idea is simple: For that hour, just keep the lights off. This year, the WWF and other Earth Hour organizers are also encouraging participants to check out a special video that they're dropping on Saturday night to shed some light on the issues our planet faces. In addition to watching and sharing the video, here are some other things you can do to fill your time in the dark: