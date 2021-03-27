7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Every year, Earth Hour gives us the collective opportunity to shut off our lights for one hour to ease up on electricity and reflect on our relationship to the environment. This year, it falls on Saturday, March 27, at 8:30 p.m. (local time!).
The idea is simple: For that hour, just keep the lights off. This year, the WWF and other Earth Hour organizers are also encouraging participants to check out a special video that they're dropping on Saturday night to shed some light on the issues our planet faces. In addition to watching and sharing the video, here are some other things you can do to fill your time in the dark:
1. Journal about sustainability by candlelight.
Who needs light bulbs to get some journaling done? Take this as an opportunity to light your favorite candles, grab your pen and paper, get cozy, and reflect on your personal relationship with sustainability and how you use resources like electricity, water, etc. Take note of the areas you'd like to improve, and create an action list of things you can do moving forward, while you're at it.
2. Do a full moon ritual.
This year, Earth Hour happens to fall just before the full moon, which will be peaking on March 28 at 2:50 p.m. EDT. Its energy will be palpable the night before, so using your time in the dark for a moon ritual isn't a bad idea.
Astrology buffs will know that full moons are all about release, so consider using this one to think about what habits you can let go of that have a negative impact on the environment. Make a ritual out of it by writing them down and tearing up or safely burning the paper.
3. Charge your crystals, instead of your devices.
The pre-full-moon sky is also great for charging up your favorite crystals—and doing so couldn't be easier. Just leave them somewhere the full moon's beams will wash over them, either inside on a windowsill or outside somewhere they won't be messed with. Come morning, your gems will be freshly cleansed and charged.
4. Make moon water.
Another perfect opportunity for the full moon that requires no electricity: making moon water! Moon water is thought to bottle up the full moon's energy so you can use it in your favorite rituals. All you have to do is fill a container with clean water, leave it out under the moon, and the next day, you'll have full moon water to use for everything from watering your plants to taking a moon bath—which brings us to our next idea...
5. Take a moon bath.
Full moon baths are all about tapping into that cleansing and releasing lunar energy by submerging yourself in water. Add some full moon water if you wish, think about your full moon intention, and imagine the moon's energy is washing away anything that doesn't serve you. Light some candles for some additional electricity-free ambience!
6. Do an Earth meditation or visualization.
Meditations and visualizations don't require any electricity, and they'll be even more potent thanks to the full moon. Not only can visualizing the future help us feel more optimistic about the situation at hand, but it can help keep us inspired and motivated to make a change. In keeping with the Earth Hour theme, check out our how-to guide for visualizing a brighter future for the planet.
7. Pull out a sustainability book or magazine.
And finally, by the light of a candle, grab your favorite eco-book or magazine and do some reading. You can learn something new about the environment and sustainability and consider how to apply it to your own environmental efforts.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.