Fighting climate change can feel like a giant undertaking. As with most wicked issues, there isn’t a tangible solution that can answer all the different intersections these complex problems encounter. But at the risk of sounding cliché, small actions can truly make a big difference when it comes to living sustainably.

Take laundry, for example: “Whenever you wash, dry, or even wear clothing, little pieces of fiber fall off,” Jesse Daystar, Ph.D., the Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Cotton Inc., says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. And if you use a washing machine, these little microfibers are so tiny that they have the ability to drain out of the washer and straight into the ocean—which can be quite harmful to marine ecosystems and wildlife. Not to mention, those microfibers can even end up on your plate, if you eat the fish who consume the pollutants.

However, according to Daystar, consumers have the power to make a great impact, starting with your wash cycles. Here’s exactly how he wants you to change your laundering habits for a better environment: