Niotis is happy to share information like this with her patients and the public, but she can't pull the levers for you. "I wish there was the one magic thing that we did, but it's impossible to isolate one thing," she says. Her best advice is to pick one bucket to focus on at a time. Pick one move to make this month: ask your doctor about ApoB, add a cardio session, or block yourself off an hour to decompress. If you can make these into habits, you will be preparing your brain as best you can to fight off Alzheimer's.