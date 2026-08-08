Wait, what is the APOE4 gene?

APOE-ε4 is a variant of the APOE gene that affects how the body processes fats and cholesterol in the brain, and it's the strongest known genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease. You can find out your APOE status through genetic testing, either via a consumer DNA test or through a clinical test ordered by your doctor. If you have a family history of Alzheimer's or are simply curious about your genetic risk profile, talk to your doctor or a genetic counselor about if getting tested makes sense for you.