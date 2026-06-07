How To Take Early Action Against Cognitive Decline, From A Neurologist

When I sat down with Richard Isaacson, M.D., a preventive neurologist at Atria Health and one of the leading voices in Alzheimer's prevention, on the mindbodygreen podcast, he explained the disease in a way I hadn't heard before. "I think Alzheimer's is a medical disease that affects the brain as what doctors call 'the end organ,'" he explained. In other words, he doesn't think Alzheimer's is a primary brain disease, but rather a medical condition you can fight with the same tools you'd use to manage any other health problem. Here's what he recommends to catch cognitive decline early, and give yourself the biggest window to bounce back.