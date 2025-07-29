Advertisement
The Brain-Boosting, Heart-Supporting Nutrient You Need To Know About
Not every nutrition tip stands the test of time, but flavanols have been quietly supporting human health for centuries, and only recently are scientists beginning to understand just how impactful they can be.
Amy Shah, M.D., a double board-certified physician and nutritional expert, recently joined the mindbodygreen podcast to unpack what makes flavanols so powerful and how you can make sure to get enough of them in your daily routine.
What are flavanols?
Flavanols are a class of polyphenols naturally found in plant foods like tea, cocoa, apples, and berries. While they’re not considered essential nutrients like vitamin D or magnesium, Shah emphasizes that these compounds can enhance overall well-being, particularly cardiovascular and cognitive health.
“They’re not required for survival,” Shah explained during the podcast, “but they elevate how we feel and function.”
Unlike macronutrients, flavanols work more subtly: They enhance nitric oxide production (which helps improve circulation), reduce oxidative stress, and modulate inflammation throughout the body.
Flavanols & heart health: What the research shows
One of the most compelling studies on flavanols to date is the COSMOS trial, a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study involving over 21,000 older adults. The researchers investigated whether a daily supplement of 500 mg of cocoa flavanols could reduce cardiovascular events.
In the study, the flavanol group experienced a 27% reduction in cardiovascular-related deaths. For Shah, this is a major signal: Even in a large, diverse population, plant compounds like flavanols can make a measurable difference.
“It’s an exciting example of how ancient dietary practices, like drinking tea or using cacao, are now being validated by modern science,” she noted.
Don’t forget the brain benefits
Beyond cardiovascular perks, flavanols are emerging as brain-supportive nutrients. They’ve been shown to increase blood flow to the brain and support neurogenesis, particularly in regions linked to memory and learning. In Shah’s own practice, she recommends flavanol-rich foods to support focus, cognitive longevity, and even mood.
For example, blueberries (one of her favorite fruits) are rich in both flavonoids and flavanols. Research shows that just one serving can improve memory and attention within hours. Dark blue and purple fruits also contain anthocyanins, which further protect the brain through antioxidant activity.
Where to get your flavanols
So, where should you start?
Shah suggests focusing on whole foods and teas that have stood the test of time. Green tea, black tea, apples, dark-colored berries, and cocoa are some of the most accessible options.
But she’s quick to point out that not all sources are equal. While many people assume that dark chocolate is a flavanol-rich food, the reality is more complicated. “Even healthy dark chocolate bars often go through processing that destroys most of the flavanols,” she shared.
To get consistent, therapeutic levels, Shah recommends using a concentrated cocoa extract, which contains standardized flavanol levels and is free from the sugar and fillers found in conventional chocolate products.
The takeaway
Flavanols may not be as well-known as vitamin C or omega-3s, but their health benefits are undeniable. With support from both historical use and modern clinical trials, these plant compounds can play a meaningful role in enhancing cardiovascular function, brain health, and overall vitality.
By adding a few flavanol-rich foods, like cocoa extract, green tea, and berries, to your daily rotation, you’re not just following a trend. You’re tapping into one of nature’s most promising tools for long-term well-being.