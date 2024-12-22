Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

A Neuroscientist's Go-To Nutrients For Brain & Memory Support

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
December 22, 2024
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Raw salmon poke bowl with white rice, scallions, seaweed salad, avocado, ginger, and nori
Image by Jeremy Pawlowski / Stocksy
December 22, 2024

More than 6 million Americans, age 65 and older, are living with Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, that number is expected to rise to more than 12 million Americans by 2050.

So, while misplacing keys or forgetting someone's name are harmless human mistakes, those memory lapses over time can grow concerning. Thankfully, our brain and memory function isn't entirely out of our control. 

The brain is constantly undergoing neuroplasticity, meaning it's growing and changing throughout our lifetime. One way to support that process and enhance memory function is by eating functional foods, neuroscientist and neurodegenerative disease researcher Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., tells mbg. 

Here are her go-to nutrients and food sources for a sharper brain: 

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a form of polyunsaturated fat (aka the "good" kind of fat) that helps shape cognitive capacity. They're rich in eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which help support cognitive function, maintain the fluidity of cell membranes, and increase synaptic plasticity, Willeumier tells mbg.

In case you're curious, "The more fluid a cell membrane is, the more efficiently it performs, contributing to a healthy mood and memory. It's also crucial to cell survival, growth, and renewal," she explains.

They also support memory function by maintaining brain volume in the hippocampus (the region of the brain involved in learning and memory) as we age, she explains. 

Eating sustainable fatty fish—like wild cod, salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout—is a protein-packed way to get more omega-3s. For those on a plant-based or vegan diet, Willeumier recommends marine algae and seaweed, walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and flaxseeds. 

Polyphenols

Polyphenols are a plant-based dietary antioxidant with anti-inflammatory benefits, and they're abundant in berries. "Blueberries are great for the protection of chronic disease and brain health," Willeumier tells mbg. 

A 20-year study from Harvard Medical School found that the adults who ate blueberries and strawberries had the slowest rate of cognitive decline1. "They could delay cognitive decline by as much as two and a half years," Willeumier says. 

Because of the blood-brain barrier, foods that protect the brain will also protect the heart, making blueberries a one-stop-shop for vascular health. 

The American Heart Association published a study on more than 93,000 women between 25 and 42 years old. In an 18 year follow-up, they found that those who ate blueberries and strawberries three times per week had a greater reduction in heart attacks.

The takeaway

There's currently no cure for Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, but instead of fearing unexpected outcomes, take control where you can. Simply adding delicious and nutrient-dense foods to your diet, like blueberries and walnuts, is one way to take initiative with your brain health.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Fermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.