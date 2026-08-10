Before we get into the study, I think it's important to clarify that that dementia is an umbrella term for a collection of symptoms, including memory loss, changes in thinking, and impaired daily functioning. Different forms of dementia develop through unique biological processes and underlying causes. The two most common are vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

We know that about 45 % of dementia cases are estimated to be attributable to potentially modifiable risk factors. But up until know we didn't know how the different underlying causes of dementia—plaques, tangles, or vascular—were influenced by these changeable factors.

"Much of the research available on the risk factors that we ourselves can influence does not take into account the different causes of dementia. This means that we have had limited knowledge of how individual risk factors affect the underlying disease mechanisms in the brain," explains Sebastian Palmqvist, senior lecturer in neurology at Lund University and senior physician at the Memory Clinic at Skåne University Hospital said in a statement.