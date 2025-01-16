Skip to Content
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan
January 16, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Dejan Beokovic / Stocksy
January 16, 2025

When it comes to whipping up healthy dishes, we're always looking for new ways to boost our gut health, fight inflammation, and, of course, get our vegetables in. But how about tackling all three at once? It's totally doable—and with this spice blend from author and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., it's pretty tasty, too.

If you frequent the well-being world and are savvy to all the latest info out there, you've probably heard a fair bit about gut health and inflammation lately. They're intrinsically linked to each other, with gut health influencing inflammation—and vice versa.

And not only that, but both are linked with longevity. A healthy gut and lower levels of inflammation have been consistently linked with greater longevity1 across multiple studies, with research demonstrating how inflammation can drive diseases2.

So without further ado, here's Koya's gut-health-boosting and anti-inflammatory spice blend you'll never want to go without.

Everyday spice blend
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon coriander
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon sweet or smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne (optional if you don't like heat)
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sumac

Koya recommends mixing this blend up well and storing it all together. You can use it on veggies prepared however you like—consider pairing with the healthiest oils to roast veggies.

This blend can also be used to add savory, warming flavors to soups as well. And, of course, you can experiment and try it out on other foods too.

Once you've got your blend ready to go, don't forget these storage tips, such as keeping your spices out of direct heat and light.

