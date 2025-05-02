"The first thing you want to do is remove your nail polish from your toenails," says Gloria L. Williams, founder of Footnanny (and Oprah's pedicurist, might we casually add). See, experts typically advise against leaving on the same shade for more than three weeks—after that, the base coat can wear off and the pigment can stain your nails. That said, if you can't remember the last time you've rocked bare toes, lingering polish may be the reason they read dry and cracked.