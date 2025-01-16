However, the type of reflective gear you choose is important, too. "When running in low-light or no-light environments, it's always important to find apparel pieces that combine high-contrast colors along with correctly placed reflectivity features," says Mike Orton, product line manager at Brooks, who facilitated extensive research on this topic while developing their Run Visible Collection. "During our research with 3M, we took the POV of a driver in a vehicle and found that when the driver recognizes you as a human instead of a stationary object like a sign or cone, they will drive more cautiously—slowing down and giving space between the runner and vehicle." To help make that distinction, their research indicated that reflective strips should be placed along "key motion zones" on a runner's body (think joints and moving limbs) to better help identify runners as humans rather than objects.