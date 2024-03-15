Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Healthy Weight

After 6 Months, This Is Still Helping Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss*

Jen Howard
Author:
Jen Howard
March 15, 2024
Jen Howard
Health Writer
By Jen Howard
Health Writer
Jen Howard works as a paralegal in a law firm and can be found out with friends or watching the Boston sports teams in her free time.
Metabolism+
March 15, 2024

It’s been six months since I really started to focus on my metabolic health. I was going to the gym more, packing healthy foods for work, and taking mindbodygreen’s metabolism+. This is the first time I trusted a supplement enough to lean on it for weight loss, and after being disappointed by other supplements that claimed to help with blood sugar control. However, metabolism+ has exceeded all my expectations. 

Even within the first month, I felt my cravings subside, my appetite become more manageable, and my pants fit a bit looser (I lost a total of about 10 pounds during this time).* While I was thoroughly impressed, I like to give my body at least three months after implementing any new habit before determining whether or not it deserves a permanent place in my routine. 

And metabolism+ absolutely has. 

Why I’m sticking with metabolism+

The benefits I experienced in the first month have sustained even through this last holiday season and a consistent bout of birthday celebrations. Through all this excitement (and of course heaps of tasty food), I have been able to keep the weight off. 

Overall, three reasons keep me coming back to this supplement. 

  1. Sustained weight loss* 
  2. Control over my cravings*
  3. Support for my sluggish metabolism as well as higher-than-desirable-cholesterol, and blood sugar levels*

While it’s not the intended purpose of the supplement, the caffeine content does give me a little afternoon pick-me-up—as I choose to take this supplement after lunch. 

The progress I’ve made with metabolism+ has also continued to motivate other healthful changes in my life. 

Other lifestyle changes enhanced my success with metabolism+

Obviously, a supplement isn’t the only thing you should add when trying to lose weight or balance your blood sugar. 

The dietary changes I’m prioritizing now are really my fiber and protein intake—both of which have been severely lacking. I’m not a cook and frankly don’t know as much as I probably should about macros and what a balanced meal looks like.

But now, I’m looking for quick and easy sources of protein—like precooked chicken meatballs and Greek yogurt—to help maintain my weight. I also jumped on mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ right when that was released this year. It’s by far the best protein powder I’ve tried, and having the ability to add this protein to any meal or beverage (I often add it to my yogurt or coffee) gives me a lot of freedom and control. 

I’m also making a conscious effort to increase by fiber intake by snacking on fruit—whether that's bringing strawberries to work or blending a smoothie filled with frozen produce for on the go.  

Eating like this keeps me full, satisfied, and away from late-night snacking. Without a doubt focusing on my metabolism and blood sugar allows me to feel good and perform my best every day. 

For everyone thinking about improving their metabolic health…

Losing weight, lowering your cholesterol, or balancing your blood sugar sometimes seem like a lofty goal. My psychiatrist actually gave me this perspective that I really like. When addressing a problem or pain point in life, all the available solutions are just tools in the box. Adding anything into a routine can be scary and hard for a variety of reasons, but it does not have to be permanent. It doesn’t have to be a tool you always reach for. 

That’s where my three-month rule stemmed from. Because you also want to give that tool time to work. metabolism+ ended up working pretty quickly for me—especially since I implemented other lifestyle habits.* But it can take up to three months to see the full potential of all this supplement’s ingredients.* 

The takeaway 

I will definitely keep metabolism+ in my routine for the foreseeable future as I work to maintain my weight and lower blood sugar levels. It fits easily into my day (and having to take it with a full glass of water also ensures that I stay hydrated!). The monthly subscription option saves me from my intense decision fatigue, and I never have to worry about running out of my essential supplements. 

If you’re still on the fence about this supplement, take this as a sign to take the leap! Just don’t forget to give it time (at least three months, but might start to feel some benefits within the first month like me) and add in other healthy dietary and physical activity practices along the way.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review
Mental Health

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review

Hannah Frye

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep
Integrative Health

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep

Edwin Csukas

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk
Integrative Health

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk

Kelly Hale MS, OTR/L, IMT,c, NCPT

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist
Women's Health

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist

Hannah Frye

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder
Paid Content | Otsuka America, Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Lundbeck

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder

mindbodygreen

Is Your Sleep Out Of Whack? Reset With These Natural Ideas
Paid Content | Natrol

Is Your Sleep Out Of Whack? Reset With These Natural Ideas

Devon Barrow

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review
Mental Health

This Fun Activity Outperformed SSRIs In New Systematic Review

Hannah Frye

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep
Integrative Health

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep

Edwin Csukas

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk
Integrative Health

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk

Kelly Hale MS, OTR/L, IMT,c, NCPT

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist
Women's Health

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist

Hannah Frye

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder
Paid Content | Otsuka America, Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Lundbeck

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder

mindbodygreen

Is Your Sleep Out Of Whack? Reset With These Natural Ideas
Paid Content | Natrol

Is Your Sleep Out Of Whack? Reset With These Natural Ideas

Devon Barrow

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce Inflammation
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.