Advertisement
After 6 Months, This Is Still Helping Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss*
It’s been six months since I really started to focus on my metabolic health. I was going to the gym more, packing healthy foods for work, and taking mindbodygreen’s metabolism+. This is the first time I trusted a supplement enough to lean on it for weight loss, and after being disappointed by other supplements that claimed to help with blood sugar control. However, metabolism+ has exceeded all my expectations.
Even within the first month, I felt my cravings subside, my appetite become more manageable, and my pants fit a bit looser (I lost a total of about 10 pounds during this time).* While I was thoroughly impressed, I like to give my body at least three months after implementing any new habit before determining whether or not it deserves a permanent place in my routine.
And metabolism+ absolutely has.
Why I’m sticking with metabolism+
The benefits I experienced in the first month have sustained even through this last holiday season and a consistent bout of birthday celebrations. Through all this excitement (and of course heaps of tasty food), I have been able to keep the weight off.
Overall, three reasons keep me coming back to this supplement.
- Sustained weight loss*
- Control over my cravings*
- Support for my sluggish metabolism as well as higher-than-desirable-cholesterol, and blood sugar levels*
While it’s not the intended purpose of the supplement, the caffeine content does give me a little afternoon pick-me-up—as I choose to take this supplement after lunch.
The progress I’ve made with metabolism+ has also continued to motivate other healthful changes in my life.
Other lifestyle changes enhanced my success with metabolism+
Obviously, a supplement isn’t the only thing you should add when trying to lose weight or balance your blood sugar.
The dietary changes I’m prioritizing now are really my fiber and protein intake—both of which have been severely lacking. I’m not a cook and frankly don’t know as much as I probably should about macros and what a balanced meal looks like.
But now, I’m looking for quick and easy sources of protein—like precooked chicken meatballs and Greek yogurt—to help maintain my weight. I also jumped on mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ right when that was released this year. It’s by far the best protein powder I’ve tried, and having the ability to add this protein to any meal or beverage (I often add it to my yogurt or coffee) gives me a lot of freedom and control.
I’m also making a conscious effort to increase by fiber intake by snacking on fruit—whether that's bringing strawberries to work or blending a smoothie filled with frozen produce for on the go.
Eating like this keeps me full, satisfied, and away from late-night snacking. Without a doubt focusing on my metabolism and blood sugar allows me to feel good and perform my best every day.
For everyone thinking about improving their metabolic health…
Losing weight, lowering your cholesterol, or balancing your blood sugar sometimes seem like a lofty goal. My psychiatrist actually gave me this perspective that I really like. When addressing a problem or pain point in life, all the available solutions are just tools in the box. Adding anything into a routine can be scary and hard for a variety of reasons, but it does not have to be permanent. It doesn’t have to be a tool you always reach for.
That’s where my three-month rule stemmed from. Because you also want to give that tool time to work. metabolism+ ended up working pretty quickly for me—especially since I implemented other lifestyle habits.* But it can take up to three months to see the full potential of all this supplement’s ingredients.*
The takeaway
I will definitely keep metabolism+ in my routine for the foreseeable future as I work to maintain my weight and lower blood sugar levels. It fits easily into my day (and having to take it with a full glass of water also ensures that I stay hydrated!). The monthly subscription option saves me from my intense decision fatigue, and I never have to worry about running out of my essential supplements.
If you’re still on the fence about this supplement, take this as a sign to take the leap! Just don’t forget to give it time (at least three months, but might start to feel some benefits within the first month like me) and add in other healthy dietary and physical activity practices along the way.*
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk
Kelly Hale MS, OTR/L, IMT,c, NCPT
Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk
Kelly Hale MS, OTR/L, IMT,c, NCPT
Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN