This Strawberry Smoothie Packs 34 Grams Of Protein (Plus Fiber & Healthy Fats)
Like a creamy bowl of oatmeal, this protein and fiber packed smoothie features sweet strawberries and banana for a quick post-workout meal replacement that’ll keep you full and energized throughout the day.
Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie
Difficulty: Easy
High Protein | High Carb | Grain Free | Gluten Free | Vegetarian (optional)| Egg Free | Dairy Free (optional)
Prep Time | 5 minutes
Total Time | 5 minutes
Yield | 1 serving
Calories Per Serving | 514
Total Carbs | 51 g
Net Carbs | 43 g
Protein | 34 g
Fat | 19 g
Ingredients
- 1 cup (235 ml) full-fat cow’s milk (see notes)
- 1 tablespoon (15 g) tahini paste (hulled)
- 1/4 cup (24 g) gluten-free rolled oats
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 1 cup (145 g) strawberries, washed and halved
- 1 scoop protein powder (optional)
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
Instructions
- Add all the ingredients into a blender and process on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes or until
- the mixture is smooth and creamy. Add a little water if you prefer a looser consistency.
- Pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy immediately.
Please be aware that any ingredient additions, omissions, or substitutions will affect the nutritional information.
- For a dairy-free option, substitute any nut milk of your choice for the full-fat cow’s milk.
- When choosing a protein powder, use a high-quality, clean protein powder from grass-fed cows with no additives, fillers, gums, or anticaking agents.
- For a vegetarian option, omit the protein powder.
- Make sure to use hulled tahini paste and not unhulled. Hulled tahini has had the outer shell removed from the seed and results in a milder flavor with the added benefit of higher absorption rates of calcium and other important minerals
- You can substitute any nut butter of your choice, such as cashew, almond, or peanut, for the tahini paste.
Excerpted with permission from The Strong Curves Cookbook by Shelley Darlington. Published by Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. © 2024 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc.Text © 2024 Shelley Darlington. Cover Image: Mathilde Bouby.
