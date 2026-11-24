The 6 Rivers Of Inflammation—An MD’s Guide To Understanding Chronic Diseases
If you've ever felt tired, achy, or foggy with no clear explanation, you're far from alone. Richard Horowitz, an internist who has treated more than 13,000 chronically ill patients and author of the new book Ending Chronic Illness, says chronic inflammation sits underneath almost every chronic illness he sees. The tricky part is that it rarely comes from just one source.
I sat down with Horowitz for a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, and he walked me through what he calls the six rivers of inflammation—overlapping root causes of chronic disease that exist long before someone ends up with a diagnosis. Below, I unpack these six sources of inflammation and why thinking in terms of "rivers" rather than a single cause might be the more useful way to understand your own health
Infections
The first river is infection, and it covers more ground than most people assume. Horowitz pointed to bacteria like Lyme disease and Bartonella, parasites like Babesia and toxoplasmosis, reactivated viruses such as Epstein-Barr, and fungal overgrowth.
"Lyme and Bartonella are biofilm infections, and they drive inflammation," he said, meaning these infections can hide in the body under a protective film, similar to the plaque your dentist scrapes off your teeth. That ability to remain undetected for so long is part of what makes these infections so stubborn.
This hits close to home for me because, about a decade ago, I struggled with parasites. It took a while to figure out what was wrong, but a specialist eventually identified an amoeba. Getting better was a multi-year process with multiple rounds of antibiotics plus herbs and supplements. That experience is one of the reasons I am so terrified of Lyme—because it can take so long to address.
Toxins
Mold and heavy metals are the second river.
Horowitz said most of his patients are positive for some sort of mold, even those who insist they've never been exposed.
He was surprised years ago to discover he was loaded with heavy metals himself despite no obvious symptoms. He said he spent a year and a half working through a chelation process once he found out. He notes that heavy metals don't stay in the blood very long, so a standard blood test may miss them.
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Microbiome imbalance
The third river is an unhealthy mix of gut bacteria, including Candida overgrowth.
Horowitz explained that these problems don't stay in the gut. They can disrupt the intestinal lining and, from there, contribute to brain inflammation.
Leaky gut
Closely tied to the microbiome, intestinal hyperpermeability, commonly known as leaky gut syndrome, is its own river.
Horowitz described how a damaged intestinal barrier can lead to mast cell activation and even disrupt the blood-brain barrier.
Nutrient deficiencies
Vitamin and mineral deficiencies make up the fifth river. Horowitz didn't single out specific nutrients in our conversation since everyone experiences them differently, but he pointed to deficiencies as a reason some people are resilient in the face of disease while others are not.
Poor sleep
Sleep disorders round out the list. Horowitz grouped sleep issues with the other rivers as both a driver and a downstream effect of chronic inflammation, part of a cycle that can be hard to break without addressing the other rivers at the same time.
Why some people seem more resilient than others
Some people, like me, walk around with some of this going on and feel totally fine. For example, I have high levels of p-tau217, a marker that shows inflammation in my brain, but I show no signs of Alzheimer's or other chronic diseases. What am I getting right?
"The way to explain why some people have resilience with their health is based on what I'm gonna describe as the kind of inflammatory load of what's going on in their body," Horowitz said.
He used himself as an example. He's 70 and in great health. His house had major black mold exposure; he's had COVID several times, and he never got sick from either. When he got Lyme 30 years ago, he treated it right away.
He credits supporting his immune system and microbiome, and he suspects actively detoxing over the years has helped too. For people who stay well despite exposures, he said the odds are that their hormones are balanced, their microbiomes are in good shape, and their detox pathways and immune systems are working well.
That tracks with my own experience. I'm far from perfect, but I cover the basics most of the time: resistance training, cardio, decent sleep, managing my stress as an entrepreneur, and staying grounded with my family. I think that's a big part of why I can handle everything else going on in my body.
A smarter way to think about testing
I love testing. I do all of it. But not everyone wants to keep testing until they find something. So, I asked Horowitz where he'd start for a baseline read on inflammation. He named five markers:
- CRP: A basic inflammation marker that, as you get older, signals a higher chance of heart attack and stroke
- Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR): It won't show up in every chronic illness, but it does in some
- ANA: A nonspecific marker he often sees in autoimmune patients and in chronic Lyme patients with co-infections
- VEGF: A marker he's found useful in long COVID and Bartonella
- p-tau217: The blood biomarker he described as the most sensitive and specific for Alzheimer's
When it comes to environmental exposures, he doesn't think testing for pesticides is worth it. "There's no one in the US that doesn't have pesticides or PFAS," he said. What matters more to him is how well your detox pathways are working. "I don't think you have to go crazy on it, but heavy metals and mold for me are an easy place to start," he said.
The takeaway
If you feel great, the six rivers still give you a simple way to take stock: infections, toxins, your microbiome, your gut lining, nutrient gaps, and sleep. If you've been dealing with unexplained fatigue, aches, or brain fog, work through those areas with a knowledgeable practitioner instead of hunting for one diagnosis.
Regardless of where you are at with inflammation, it's worth keeping up the daily health habits Horowitz swears by, and research has proven to work. High-intensity interval training, getting enough sleep, cutting back on carbs, and meditating are great ways to keep your inflammatory load in check.