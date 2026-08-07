Why Some Brains Stay Sharp Despite Alzheimer’s-Related Changes
For years, Alzheimer’s research has centered around two major players: amyloid plaques and tau tangles. But those changes alone don’t explain why some people develop significant Alzheimer’s-related pathology yet maintain their memory and thinking skills well into old age.
A new study1 is shedding light on the complex relationship between brain aging, Alzheimer’s-related changes, and the cellular processes that may influence whether cognitive decline occurs. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
To better understand why some people develop Alzheimer’s-related brain changes without experiencing dementia, researchers analyzed brain tissue from older adults with different cognitive outcomes.
The study included three groups: octogenarians (people in their 80s) who had dementia, octogenarians who remained cognitively healthy despite having Alzheimer’s-related pathology, and cognitively healthy centenarians with similar levels of amyloid-β buildup.
Using two advanced techniques (spatial transcriptomics and single-nucleus RNA sequencing) the researchers examined how different brain cells were behaving and which genes were activated in specific areas of the brain.
Rather than looking only at the presence of amyloid plaques and tau tangles, the researchers focused on the brain’s response to these changes. They identified different patterns of cellular activity that appeared to represent stages along an Alzheimer’s-related disease continuum, including changes in microglia, the brain’s resident immune cells.
Tau, not amyloid, is what separates people with dementia from those without
When researchers compared the brains of people in their 80s with and without dementia, both groups had similar amounts of amyloid plaques.
The biggest difference was tau—people with dementia had much more of it, especially in areas involved in memory and thinking.
The researchers also identified a key turning point. Early on, the brain's immune cells launch a protective response to amyloid plaques.
But in some people, those immune cells later switch into a more inflammatory state linked to rising tau levels and the spread of brain damage. People who stayed mentally sharp never made that shift.
And people who lived past 100 were even more remarkable: their immune cells did make the shift, but it wasn't followed by the tau buildup seen in people with dementia; suggesting that resilience isn't about avoiding Alzheimer's-related changes altogether, but about how the brain responds to them.
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What this means for your brain health
This study doesn't offer a new treatment, but it does change how scientists think about preventing Alzheimer's disease.
Instead of focusing only on reducing amyloid plaques, future therapies may aim to keep the brain's immune cells in their protective state and prevent them from switching into the chronic inflammatory mode that's linked to tau buildup.
For now, the findings suggest that supporting brain health is likely most important before significant Alzheimer's-related changes have a chance to build up.
While there's no proven way to directly influence these brain immune cells through lifestyle, habits that help keep inflammation in check can support long-term brain health:
- Stay physically active: Regular exercise helps reduce chronic inflammation and is consistently linked to better brain health as we age.
- Prioritize quality sleep: During deep sleep, the brain clears away waste products, including proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease.
- Eat a nutrient-dense diet: A diet rich in vegetables, healthy fats, and minimally processed foods helps support a healthy immune system and brain.
The takeaway
Whether your brain moves toward dementia or maintains function may hinge less on plaque buildup and more on how your immune cells navigate what comes next.
This research points to immune cell state transitions as a key factor in that process, and it suggests the earlier you support a healthy inflammatory baseline, the better positioned your brain may be.