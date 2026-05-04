Scientists Can Now Measure Brain Aging — Here's What It Means For You
Your brain has its own cleaning crew. Called the glymphatic system, this network of channels flushes out waste while you sleep, including proteins linked to Alzheimer's and other brain diseases.
For years, researchers suspected this system played a role in how our brains age, but measuring it in living people was nearly impossible. Now, a major new study has changed that and pinpointed specific lifestyle factors that could help keep your brain younger.
How researchers tracked the brain's waste-clearing system
The glymphatic system works mostly while you sleep, using fluid to clear toxins from brain tissue. While animal studies have shown how important it is, checking how well it works in humans has been tricky until recently.
In a recent study, researchers analyzed glymphatic function1 in 40,488 people from the UK Biobank using a brain imaging tool called the DTI-ALPS index. Their goal was to figure out whether this measurement could reliably track brain aging and identify factors we can actually change. They tested their model against two other datasets to make sure it held up.
Stronger waste clearance meant younger-looking brains
The DTI-ALPS index lined up with several markers of aging: actual age, telomere length (a sign of how old your cells are), brain structure, and thinking skills.
Put simply, people with better glymphatic function tended to have brains that looked biologically younger.
When researchers built a model using this index to predict brain age, it worked well.
This suggests that glymphatic function isn't just linked to brain health; it may be a useful way to measure how fast your brain is aging.
Blood pressure below 120 & sex-specific factors made a difference
Perhaps the most useful finding: keeping systolic blood pressure below 120 mmHg was strongly tied to slower brain aging. That's lower than the typical "normal" cutoff of 120/80, suggesting tighter blood pressure control may matter more than we thought when it comes to the brain.
The study also found differences between men and women. In women, musculoskeletal health (think bones and muscles) was a key factor in brain aging. In men, lung function mattered more. These findings suggest that the best lifestyle approach may depend on your sex.
What you can do to support your brain's cleaning system
Based on this research, here are some practical strategies to consider:
- Keep blood pressure in check: Aim for systolic BP below 120 mmHg through diet (less sodium, more potassium-rich foods), regular cardiovascular exercise, stress management, and medication if your doctor recommends it.
- For women, focus on muscle and bone health: Strength training and weight-bearing exercise may support brain aging outcomes. Building muscle two to three times per week is a solid starting point.
- For men, prioritize lung health: Aerobic exercise, breathing practices, and not smoking can help keep your lungs working well. Activities like running, cycling, or swimming are especially helpful.
- Get quality sleep: The glymphatic system is most active during deep sleep. Aim for seven to nine hours of restful sleep, and address issues like sleep apnea that can get in the way of waste clearance.
The takeaway
This large study suggests that glymphatic function is a measurable marker of brain aging. Lifestyle factors like blood pressure control, strength training for women, and lung health for men may help slow the process. The research makes a strong case for personalized, proactive approaches to keeping your brain healthy as you age.